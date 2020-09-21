Reports: Atletico Madrid agree personal terms with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez 

Luis Suarez is reportedly on his way to Atletico Madrid after agreeing personal with the capital side and is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Uruguay international has been offered a two-year contract, although a potential deal still depends upon finding resolutions to certain stumbling blocks in all camps.

Luis Suarez has already accepted by days to join Atlético Madrid! He’s now parting ways with Barça to move on as a free agent.



This deal will be key for Àlvaro Morata > Juventus [Dzeko/Juve deal agreed but stalling because of Milik problems] ⚪️🔴 #FCB #Atleti @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Luis Suarez had earlier been told by Ronald Koeman that he does not feature in the Dutchman's plans for the future and has subsequently been left out of all squads for the Blaugrana's pre-season fixtures.

A major snag on any potential move lies in the fact that Luis Suarez still has one year left on his current contract with Barcelona and feels entitled to being paid the fees that he would ordinarily have earned.

The former Liverpool star currently earns wages believed to be in the region of £400,000 weekly and his representatives are demanding the full value of his contract to be paid.

Barcelona are, however, unwilling to match the figure of £12 million and are expecting his next club to cover the costs in lieu of a transfer fee.

Atletico Madrid to sign Luis Suarez but the move is dependent on other factors

While Luis Suarez might have agreed personal terms to sign for Atletico Madrid, the transfer is still hanging in the balance, and several details need to be sorted out first.

Atletico currently have a saturation of strikers in the first team and Diego Simeone would have to cut down his strike force to make space for the incoming forward.

Both Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata are said to be dispensable, having failed to convince in the last two years and bids have come in for the latter.

Juventus are now in talks with Atlético Madrid to sign Álvaro Morata! €10m loan + €45m buy option offered to Atlético.



Atléti are now seriously considering to sell Morata because Luis Suarez is close to be the new striker. He’s ready to leave #FCB as a free agent 🚨 @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Juventus are said to be in talks with Los Colchoneros for the former Real Madrid man with a potential bid of €55m, although they are also said to considering signing Eden Dzeko from Serie A rivals Roma.

The departure of Morata is reportedly close to happening and this would prompt the arrival of Suarez, although no concrete bids have yet been received for Diego Costa.

Juventus are in the market for a new striker following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to the MLS and Luis Suarez had earlier been rumoured to be on his way to Turin, going as far as getting an Italian passport.

He, however, preferred to remain in Spain and would get his wish with a transfer to Atletico Madrid

The 33-year-old signed for Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 and has since cemented his status as the best striker of his generation.

His spell with the Catalans has been immensely productive with 13 major trophies won, while he is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the club with 198 goals 109 assists from 283 matches in all competitions.