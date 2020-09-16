Reports: Atletico Madrid keen to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal

According to MARCA, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is desperate to sign a striker this summer. Simeone has identified Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette as his top summer transfer target.

Atletico, are also desperate to get some players off their books, hence they have reportedly offered a swap deal to Arsenal which would involve Thomas Lemar and Vitolo going the other way in place of Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette scored in Arsenal's season opener against Fulham on Saturday, taking his goal tally for Arsenal to 38 goals from 98 league appearances. Lacazette has had a stop-start career at Arsenal since his £46 million move from Lyon.

Lacazette is 29-years-old and is at the peak of his career. Hence, he might fancy a move to Atletico, where he would be fighting for trophies on the domestic and European stage.

Atletico Madrid, have made no secret of their desire to sign a top-quality striker this summer. Atletico, currently have two starting strikers in their squad, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata.

Diego Costa turns 32 this year, and has been suffering from recurrent muscle problems. Alvaro Morata has enjoyed a resurgence in form since his move to Atletico which has attracted interest for the striker from Juventus.

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette wants to join Atletico Madrid 'as soon as possible' #AFChttps://t.co/I0umV6GzYi — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 10, 2020

Atletico Madrid looking to entice Arsenal into a swap deal for Lacazette by offering Lemar and Vitolo

Deportivo Alaves v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid have reportedly realised that money may not be the way to entice Arsenal to let go of Lacazette. Arsenal who have been short of funds to invest in new players lately, are looking to revamp their squad.

Therefore, the Atletico Madrid board, are trying to offer Arsenal French winger Thomas Lemar, and Spanish attacker Vitolo in the proposed swap.

Thomas Lemar has had a dismal two seasons at Atletico Madrid since his big-money move from Monaco in 2018. Lemar has made 53 appearances for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and has only been able to contribute three goals. Before Lemar joined Atletico, he had attracted interest from Arsenal.

Would a swap deal involving Thomas Lemar make sense for Arsenal? 🔄 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2020

Arsenal had also tried to end Lemar's Atletico Madrid nightmare,by enquiring about the players' availability in the summer of 2019. Atletico were, however, unwilling to part with Lemar after the massive outlay they made to bring him to the club. Atletico Madrid have since changed their stance on Lemar and are willing to part with him to bring Lacazette to the club.

Vitolo has been deemed as surplus to requirements after Atletico Madrid signed Yannick Carasco on a permanent deal from the Chinese Super League this summer.

A swap deal of this magnitude, involving big names such as Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Lemar and Vitolo, seems highly unlikely to happen, but given the financial crisis faced by clubs all over the world, more and more teams are resorting to exchange deals for players, rather than paying cash.