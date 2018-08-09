Reports: Barcelona agree deal for Dutch wonder kid as Pogba alternative

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.90K // 09 Aug 2018, 16:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the rumour?

With Paul Pogba transfer looking quite uncertain, Barcelona have turned their attention to Ajax's talented youngster Frenkie de Jong. Having guided Ajax to the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final, de Jong certainly has the capability to become a star in the future for Barcelona.

According to Mirror Football, Barcelona have reportedly made a move for Ajax star Frenkie de Jong after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

It seemed like Barcelona had gained an upper hand ahead of Juventus to secure the signature of Manchester United talisman Paul Pogba. It was highly speculated that Pogba would complete a move to Nou Camp before the end of the Premier League and there were also rumours of him agreeing on personal terms and conditions with the Barcelona hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

There are have been reports throughout this hectic week that Paul Pogba has demanded a move to Barcelona due to his frosty relationship with Manager Jose Mourinho. Due to the Premier League transfer window shutting down in a couple of hours, they simply can't find a suitable replacement in the remaining time, and have hence denied the Frenchman a move.

Hence, Barcelona have now diverted their attention to Dutch wonder kid Frenkie de Jong. According to Barcelona-based newspaper Sport, Barcelona have agreed a deal in principle for de Jong if Ajax fails to qualify for the Champions League.

The Dutch side has drawn the first leg of the Champions League qualification draw against Standard Liege 2-2 and are to due to play the second leg on next Tuesday. If Ajax loses then according to this report, de Jong will automatically come to Nou Camp.

Rumour Rating:6/10

The Football Mirror is fairly accurate and with the uncertainty over Paul Pogba's transfer, Barcelona should look to sign de Jong who could be a brilliant alternative to the French star.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what the last few hours of the transfer window hold in store.