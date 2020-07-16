Reports: Barcelona can buy Neymar in a player-plus-cash deal 

Barcelona can reportedly bring back Neymar to the Nou Camp in a player-plus-cash deal, according to Express. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to make a deal with the Catalan club for Neymar if the Spanish club pays a £72m fee along with French winger Ousmane Dembele moving the other way.

Neymar left the Spanish giants three seasons ago for a world record £198 million deal but has since struggled with injuries at the home of the French champions.

Given the bracket, if PSG doesn't win the UCL this year, is this it for Neymar and Mbappé there? How long until they are bored of winning Ligue 1?



Definitely do not mean any disrespect towards Atalanta, Atletico and Leipzig, but it's definitely not Barça, Real and Bayern. — Guilherme "Ghost" Jacobs (@GhostJacobs) July 15, 2020

Barcelona interested in re-signing Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to allow Neymar to move back to Barcelona after the 28-year-old failed to live up to expectations at the French capital. The Brazil international has had several injury problems since his move to PSG, including adductor problems, a broken metatarsal and other foot injuries.

Neymar has failed to fulfill his promise at PSG

The Brazilian is understood to be willing to move back to Nou Camp, despite the controversy regarding his move to France three years back. The reigning La Liga Champions are four points behind Real Madrid, with two fixtures left in the La Liga season.

Since Neymar's departure, Barcelona have struggled to recapture the success which brought them the Champions League back in 2015. A number of high-profile signings such as Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have struggled to replace Neymar at Barcelona.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is one man who wants to see his former colleague back at Nou Camp, in an interview earlier this year, he said, "Neymar is one of the best in the world and I'd love him to come back. I think Neymar really wants to come back. He's sorry about what he did and last year he tried hard to come back".

Neymar is unplayable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t8SsuFrHL7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 15, 2020

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries since his move Catalonia, making just five appearances in the La Liga this season. The French international has failed to recapture the form which saw the now 23-year-old score 6 goals and provide 12 assists in his first Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund.

The former Rennes man has made more than 20 appearances in the La Liga in just one of his three seasons at the club. He is likely to miss the rest of the Champions League season this year as he recovers from a torn hamstring.

A move back to his home country with the French champions to rekindle his career might be an attractive proposition as he prepares to win back his place in the French national team.