Reports: Barcelona eye stunning move for Real Madrid's top target

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
335   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:10 IST

Lionel Messi will relish the thought of playing alongside the superstar
Lionel Messi will relish the thought of playing alongside the superstar

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have endured a torrid start to the season as they currently sit 6th on the Laliga table, with just 17 points from 11 matches. With the winter transfer window coming up, Los Blancos will undoubtedly need to dig into their pockets and recruit some new faces to galvanise the side.

Madrid have already been linked with several superstars like Neymar, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane, with Kane said to be the ideal target due to his skills, age, and the fact that he's a genuine striker.

However, according to latest reports from Mundo Deportivo (via SkySports), Madrid may lose out on Kane, with Barcelona believed to be interested in signing the Englishman as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

In case you didn't know...

Madrid were previously linked with Kane, with the general consensus suggesting that it was just a matter of time before Kane joined Real Madrid. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the most feared strikers in world football, and also captained England to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The heart of the matter

The aforementioned reports claim that Barcelona have already begun to look for replacements for their ageing striker, Luis Suarez, and have identified Harry Kane as the best alternative.

However, the report also claims that Kane's astronomical price tag of £175 million could prove detrimental to Barcelona's plans, who are also believed to be monitoring the likes of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Ajax's Kasper Dolberg.

On the other hand, Madrid could be willing to cough up the huge amount in order to take Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu as a solution to the dire straits they find themselves in.

Video: Harry Kane - One of the best strikers in the world.

Rumour Probability/Rating: 3/10

Barcelona may need to replace Suarez in the near future, but will probably look to do it for cheaper than £175 million. However, there is no doubt about Kane's quality and the fact that he's among the best strikers in the world might just prompt Barcelona to give it a go.

On the other hand, it is more probable that Madrid will pay that amount, considering the crisis they're in.

What's next?

Kane is extremely unlikely to depart Tottenham Hotspur in January. Real Madrid and Barcelona will certainly have to wait until the summer transfer window to attempt any sort of coup.

Although, when the time comes, this could very well develop into quite an intense transfer saga as both clubs will look to outdo the other and claim Kane as their own.

