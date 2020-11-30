Reports: Barcelona eyeing move for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt

According to Tuttojuve, Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Catalan giants were eager to sign the 21-year-old defender after his impressive 2018-19 campaign with Ajax, where he led the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature but reports suggest that the Blaugrana remain interested in the Dutchman.

Matthijs de Ligt made his debut for Ajax at the tender age of 17 in 2016. The defender went on to become a crucial part of the Ajax side that made it to the latter stages of the Champions League, only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

His performances for Ajax earned him the Golden Boy award, making him the first defender to win the award. The young player attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs the following summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus fighting for his signature.

Matthijs de Ligt signed for Serie A champions Juventus on a five-year contract for a fee of €75 million. Barcelona missed out on his signature but managed to sign his Netherlands and former Ajax teammate, Frenkie de Jong.

🗣 Matthijs de Ligt:



“I had offers last summer from Juventus, PSG and Barcelona, so I studied the various options and at the end of the day concluded I could grow faster at Juve.



“They have a particular style and I knew being here would make me a more complete player.”



⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qqwozXw3YF — Goal (@goal) March 5, 2020

Barcelona are keen to sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt to replace veteran defender Gerard Pique

Barcelona view Matthijs de Ligt as a potential replacement for Gerard Pique

Matthijs de Ligt had a shaky start to life at Juventus as he took time to adjust to the physical demands of the Italian league. The 21-year-old has, however, become a regular starter and is now one of the Bianconeri's star players under Andrea Pirlo.

Barcelona are currently suffering from an injury crisis that has ruled out many of their first-choice center-backs. Veteran defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out for up to 6 months, forcing the club to explore the option of signing a permanent replacement for the Spaniard.

Advertisement

The report claims that Barcelona have hatched a plan that could see them sign Matthijs de Ligt in the near future. It is believed that the Catalan giants have decided to use their connections with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, to influence the player to consider a move.

Reports from Spain via Tuttojuve claims that Barcelona has remained interested in Matthijs de Ligt. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) November 29, 2020

Raiola represents a number of high-profile players like Erling Haaland, who is also being targeted by Barcelona. The rumors suggest that if Joan Laporta becomes the president of Barcelona, the Catalans might make a move for both players.

Juventus will, however, be reluctant to sell their star player. Andrea Pirlo and the club hierarchy see Matthijs de Ligt as the successor to aging defender Giorgio Chiellini. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will sell him in the near future.