Reports: Barcelona fighting with Juventus and Bayern Munich for the signature of €70 million-rated prodigy 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
482   //    23 Mar 2019, 22:48 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to the Spanish media outlet, Marca, Barcelona are keen to secure the services of Ajax prodigy Matthijs De Ligt but will have to battle with European giants like Juventus and Bayern Munich to seal the deal.

In case you didn't know...

The 19-year-old Ajax captain has already earned huge praise and generated attention across all Europe due to his majestic performances for both Netherlands and Ajax. Matthijs De Ligt is a product of the renowned academy of Ajax, which produced some of the best talents in almost every era of football. 

With superior defensive abilities, De Ligt is the latest talent to come out from Ajax but what is truly amazing that he is already a leader at such a young age, which is very rare. Moreover, De Ligt has displayed his calibre against top sides like Real Madrid this season.

Barcelona are top in LaLiga table and are looking to win everything there is to win this season. The Catalan giants have already secured the signature of De Ligt's teammate Frenkie De Jong in the winter transfer window.

It is an open secret that besides Barcelona, giants like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint- Germain are all keeping a close watch on him.

The heart of the matter

With all the heavyweights battling for the signature of the Dutch talent, Barcelona are trying extremely hard to be ahead of the race.

According to the report, Blaugrana are already in contact and opened negotiations with the Dutch outfit but Juventus are also not shying away from their pursuit. Moreover, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye and representatives of these European giants are closely monitoring De Ligt.

Ajax realize that it would be almost impossible to hold on to their captain but are open to bids starting from €70 million.

Rumor rating: 6/10

There is no doubt that European giants are actively pursuing the Dutch prodigy and Marca remains a reliable source when it comes to matters involving Spanish clubs.

What's next?

De Ligt is set to feature for the Netherlands on Sunday night when they face Germany in the Euro Qualifiers.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
