Reports: Barcelona and Inter Milan interested in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports. The Dutch midfielder is nearing the end of his contract and is weighing in on his options at the moment.

Wijnaldum arrived at Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 and soon turned out to be a crucial component of Jurgen Klopp’s new-look Liverpool side.

Time and again, Wijnaldum has proved his worth to the Reds, adjusting very well to the German manager’s “Heavy Metal Football.”

That includes his second-half cameo against Barcelona in the second leg of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Dutchman scored twice off the bench and inspired Liverpool to an unbelievable 4-3 aggregate win, despite a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Wijnaldum was also indispensable for the Reds last season as Liverpool finally won the Premier League after a 30-year wait. The Dutchman appeared 47 times for the Reds last season and also scored six goals.

Wijnaldum has 199 appearances in Liverpool colors so far, with 19 goals to his name. Having already won the league and the Champions League, the 30-year-old is believed to be looking for a new challenge.

Barcelona failed with their attempts to get the Liverpool midfielder in the summer

Wijnaldum could be on the move in the winter

Wijnaldum is at a crossroads in his career. He has to choose whether to stay with Liverpool or move to Barcelona who are interested in his services.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of this season and he already has an offer of an extension - with a pay hike - from the Reds on the table.

However, interest from the Catalans as well as the Nerazzurri has forced him to consider his next move carefully. Barcelona were desperate to bring the Dutchman to the Camp Nou in the summer, but a move never materialized.

Ronald Koeman has already worked with Wijnaldum during his time in charge of the Netherlands national team and the Blaugrana manager is believed to be itching for a reunion. Barcelona, as such, are trying to tempt Wijnaldum away from Anfield.

"A beautiful goal!" 🧡



Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is on fire for the Netherlands and his well-crafted opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina is the @GilletteUK #PrecisionPlayOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/uDqzDyAkAb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 16, 2020

However, Barcelona might not have a free run at Wijnaldum this time. Inter Milan are tracking the midfielder as well and could even try to get him in January.

Inter Milan Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has reportedly inquired about a potential move, although an official bid has not been submitted yet.

The Nerazzurri are looking to offload Matias Vecino, Radja Nainggolan, and Christian Eriksen and if they are successful, Barcelona might face stiff competition for their target.