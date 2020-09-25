According to Forza Italian Football, Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Juventus right-back Mattia De Sciglio. Barcelona are looking to sign De Sciglio as a replacement for Nelson Semedo, who left Barcelona for Wolves this week.

Mattia De Sciglio joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2017 in a deal worth €12 million, but has made only 44 league appearances for Juventus during his three years at the club.

De Sciglio appears to be on the fringes at Juventus, with new manager Andrea Pirlo preferring to play youngster Gianluca Frabotta, who started in Juventus' 3-0 win over Sampdoria. Juventus also have Danilo in their ranks, and Juan Cuadrado is also familiar with the right-back position.

Barcelona are not the only club that is interested in Mattia De Sciglio, with Valencia and Villarreal also registering their interest in the 27-year-old Italian.

De Sciglio is a versatile defender, who is equally comfortable on the left flank as the right. De Sciglio also has 39 caps for the Italy national team, which goes to show that he has experience playing at the top level.

Barcelona will have to pay more than the €12 million Juventus paid AC Milan to sign De Sciglio, given that he has 3 years left on his current deal with Juventus.

Report – Barcelona preparing to make a move for Juventus star https://t.co/nW0c7caqow — Juventus News - JuveFC.com (@JuveFCcom) September 24, 2020

Barcelona eager to sign right-back Mattia de Sciglio after Nelson Semedo sale

Juventus v Ajax — UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Barcelona are eager to sign a right-back this summer, after sanctioning the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves. Barcelona have been linked with move for Sergino Dest of Ajax and Max Aarons of Norwich City this summer, but with Dest destined to join Bayern, and Norwich rejecting Barcelona's offer to sign Aarons on loan, Barcelona seem to have turned their attentions to Mattia De Sciglio.

Advertisement

Barcelona have also managed to make some room in their squad for new signings after selling Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal this summer. The sales of the above mentioned players will have also freed up Barcelona's wage bill.

New contacts between Juventus and Barcelona for Mattia De Sciglio in the last few days. Operation estimated to be around €10M. Juventus would give the green light. Juve could bring back Luca Pellegrini. (Tuttomercatoweb) pic.twitter.com/C9otlhM7zL — Calcio Direct (@CalcioDirect) July 27, 2020

Barcelona have begun their new era under Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, who seems keen to stamp his authority on the Barcelona squad. Koeman is also desperate to add some new faces to a Barcelona team that finished second last season in La Liga, and were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona have been linked with moves for Memphis Depay of Lyon and Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool, but both deals have failed to materialise. Barcelona, however, seemed to be focusing their efforts on finding a new right-back this summer.