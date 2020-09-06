Barcelona have joined the race to sign their former prodigy Thiago Alcantara (reportedly available for a fee around €30 million), according to Sportsmole. The Barcelona youth product has opted against signing a new contract at Bayern Munich with his current contract ending at the end of next season.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool as well as arch-rivals Manchester United. Barcelona are in the market for a midfielder, with new manager Ronald Koeman interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who also has a year left in his contract at Anfield.

"Thiago is an incredible thinker of the game as well, when he talks about the art of passing."



Thiago Alcantara has been linked with #LFC, but what would he bring to the team? — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 6, 2020

Barcelona join the queue for Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara showed once again why Europe's best clubs are fighting for his signature in a commanding display for his national side against Germany. The deep-lying playmaker completed a total of 104 passes and also touched the ball more than any other player in the game.

Thiago Alcantara of Spain runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League

Before the game Thiago refuted the claims of the media that he has already informed Bayern Munich about his wish to 'try a new challenge'.

I have not told anyone that I am leaving. Every year you put me in a different club. For me, my future is tomorrow’s game and there is nothing to discuss on this. I neither care nor am I interested. My interest is in tomorrow’s game.

Barcelona Number 1 Marc-André ter Stegen revealed his admiration for Thiago in an interview, admitting that he would love to see the 29-year-old back to his boyhood club.

I would like to have Thiago at Barca. His playing style suits us and from our viewpoint he is an interesting player. If a transfer happened, it would be brilliant both for him and for us.

Advertisement

However, the midfield maestro refused to get drawn into a potential transfer to Camp Nou. Although, he was honoured by Marc Andre ter Stegen's choice he remained realistic about a potential move back to Spain.

Graeme Souness: “Thiago Alcântara, the Bayern Munich midfielder, would be perfect because he works his socks off but is also gifted technically. He is 29, but he still has a couple of years, maybe three, at the highest level left in him.” #awlive [times] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 6, 2020

It is an honor that Marc says my name, because he is an incredible goalkeeper, but he is not the technical director of any team and there is no need to give an answer. I always want to be the best, I wish I could always be. It’s a joy that he says my name, obviously.

It will be interesting to see where Thiago Alcantara plays next season.