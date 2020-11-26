Reports: Barcelona and Juventus considering swap deal between Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Barcelona are considering pulling off another massive swap deal. The two European giants are reportedly plotting a swap deal that will involve Antoine Griezmann joining Juventus and Paulo Dybala moving in the opposite direction to Camp Nou.

Juventus and Barcelona have been doing business for some time now. In the most recent transfer window, the two clubs shocked fans when they swapped Miralem Pjanic and Arthur.

In June this year, Barcelona announced that they had reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Arthur on a five-year contract for €72 million, plus €10 million in variables. The deal also involved Miralem Pjanic heading in the opposite direction, with the Catalans paying €60 million for the Bosnian midfielder.

Arthur has gone on to become one of the most reliable players in the Juventus squad, while Pjanic has also emerged as a key player for Ronald Koeman in his Barcelona team.

The two clubs are now exploring the option of swapping talismanic forwards Antoine Griezm-ann and Paulo Dybala.

Barcelona 'line up swoop for Juventus' Paulo Dybala as Lionel Messi's replacement' https://t.co/yH2KMY0cgN — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 23, 2020

Antoine Girezmann and Paulo Dybala are unhappy at their respective clubs

FC Barcelona v Gimnastic de Tarragona - Pre-Season Friendly

Paulo Dybala was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus last summer but decided to stay at The Old Lady and fight for his place. The Argentine emerged out of the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo last season and went on to win the Most Valuable Player award for the 2019-20 season.

Advertisement

However, the 27-year-old has failed to impress new Juventus boss Andre Pirlo. Dybala has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and has made just four starts this season.

Antoine Girezmann, on the other hand, has had a torrid time at Barcelona since making the switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. The French striker had a poor 2019-20 season, where he scored just nine goals in 35 La Liga appearances for the Catalans.

Ronald Koeman and the Barcelona hierarchy were hoping that Griezmann would be able to finally refind his goal-scoring form this season. However, the 29-year-old's struggles in front of goal seem to be continuing.

Griezmann is reportedly unhappy with life at Camp Nou and is ready to take his services elsewhere. Barcelona are also looking for a permanent replacement for Lionel Messi, and Paulo Dybala could be the solution.

A potential swap deal could be on the cards, but will most likely take place next summer, rather than in the January transfer window.