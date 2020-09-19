Reports: Barcelona looking to raise transfer funds through Nelson Semedo sale

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Barcelona are willing to let go of right-back Nelson Semedo in order to raise €45 million for new signings in the transfer market. The Portuguese defender's sale would allow the Catalan giants to pursue Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest and Eric Garcia.

Nelson Semedo has failed to make the right-back spot his own during his time at Barcelona, with Sergi Roberto having to play at the position to provide some solidity to the Blaugrana backline.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona from Benfica for a fee of €35 million in 2017 and has made 82 league appearances for the club in his three seasons at Camp Nou. He won two La Liga titles in his first two seasons at the club.

Barcelona have, in recent times, been short of funds to invest in the transfer market. Their reputation as a club that promotes youth team products and makes shrewd signings has been tarnished by their failed big-money signings of the last few transfer windows.

Barcelona have been forced into panic buys and have overpaid players who have failed to impress at the club. The Blaugrana have also been unable to sell these players due to their high wages, with no club willing to match such astronomical fees.

Barcelona have to sell stars like Nelson Semedo to fund future transfers

Nelson Semedo is still only 26 and is a very good right-back

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are all players who cost Barcelona in excess of €100 million but have failed to live up to expectations. The Catalan giants have, therefore, been forced to sell players who they feel are disposable to funds any future signings.

Manager Ronald Koeman is focusing on signing young and exciting players this summer, who will reduce the wage bill as well as the average age of the squad.

Barcelona are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Lyon star Memphis Depay. The deal is said to be worth around €40 million. Depay is a talented striker who has impressed at the international level for the Netherlands.

The Blaugrana have also been linked with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who has reportedly told the Premier League side that he would like to return to Camp Nou.

In addition, Barcelona are also looking to replace Nelson Semedo with Sergino Dest of Ajax. Dest has attracted attention from a series of European giants and would be a great signing for the future, given his potential and age profile.

The possibility of Nelson Semedo's departure from Barcelona seems small. The Portugal international is still only 26 and is a very good right-back. He has the pace and physicality that the Blaugrana back-line clearly lacks and also provides the team with attacking intent from the right.

Having said that, Nelson Semedo is one of Barcelona's most sellable assets and might, therefore, face the axe if Ronald Koeman decides that he is dispensable.