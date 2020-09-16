According to a report published by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in securing the services of Ajax full-back Sergino Dest and want to bring him to Spain this summer. The Catalan club has struggled this past season and is in desperate need of a revolution.

Sergino Dest has been a revelation at Ajax so far and will be an excellent addition to a Barcelona squad that has failed to meet its objectives over the past year. The Blaugrana's defence has been underwhelming at best in the recent past and some reinforcements in the transfer market will do Barcelona a world of good.

Barcelona have Ajax's Sergiño Dest tied down as Semedo replacement https://t.co/gCb1ojaIqR — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) May 15, 2020

Barcelona have not been particularly active in the transfer window and are currently working on a few deals to bolster their squad ahead of a gruelling season. The Catalans have fallen short in several areas and are in a phase of transition.

Barcelona's defensive performance against Bayern Munich was arguably the worst in the club's history and the Blaugrana have endured a number of controversies since the catastrophic result. Barcelona will have to make up for their shortcomings and start the new season strongly to prove that they are still a force to reckon with.

Barcelona have identified Sergino Dest as a transfer target

Sergino Dest is an impressive player

Sergino Dest is one of Ajax's brightest prospects and has enjoyed a successful season at the club. The 19-year-old star is well-versed with Barcelona's style of play and would be an excellent addition to the squad.

Barcelona's defence has been suspect at best in the recent past and the acquisition of Sergino Dest would solidify an ageing defensive line. The full-back is known for his forays into the final third and can provide Barcelona's flanks with a cutting edge.

Nelson Semedo currently occupies the right-back position at Barcelona and has not been consistent enough to stake his claim at the club in the long term. Barcelona have been patient with Nelson Semedo but may decide to sell him for a considerable fee this summer.

Barcelona is being linked to Sergino Dest again, only this time driven by reports that Ronaldo Koeman wants to bring him in if Barca can sell Semedo.



Dest would be a great fit for Barca, can play LB & RB and at a fraction of wages Alba+Semedo are on.#USMNT https://t.co/gRq9modFXb — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 16, 2020

Nelson Semedo was eviscerated by Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies in the Champions League and his underwhelming performance has sparked rumours of a potential departure from the club. The Portuguese full-back also faces competition from Sergi Roberto at the full-back position but neither player has managed to convince the Barcelona fanbase in the recent past.

Sergino Dest offers an excellent long-term alternative and his versatility on the pitch makes him an excellent asset. Ajax may be willing to allow the player to join Barcelona on a loan deal this summer.

Nelson Semedo has not had a good season

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin but Ronald Koeman may prefer Sergino Dest over the former La Masia defender. Dest will be available in 2021 and Barcelona may have the option to make the transfer permanent next season.

Barcelona have endured a dismal season by their lofty standards and have appointed Ronald Koeman to guide the club through a difficult phase. The Dutch manager has made his preference for young players clear and may well bring Sergino Dest to the Camp Nou this season.

