Reports: Barcelona looking to renew star defender's contract

According to Sport, Barcelona is looking to extend Jordi Alba's contract in order to ensure that he remains at the Nou Camp for a long time. Being contracted with the Blaugrana till 2020, Alba is looking for an improved deal that could reflect his worth at the club. He has been a loyal servant at the club since joining the club from Valencia in 2012 for a fee of €14m.

Alba, in the recent weeks, has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp with many top elite clubs in Europe looking to make a bid for him. Being regarded as one of the best-left wing-backs in the world, his scintillating pace on the wing makes him one of the most dangerous players to defend against. Hence, these qualities have certainly attracted the attention of his potential suitors.

Alba is a very versatile player who likes to set up and join the Barcelona attacks due to his pace and ability to read the game as well as the mind of his opponent. Over the years, he has provided countless assists from the left flank due to his ability to be at the right position at the right time.

Alba also the capability to find his teammates inside the opposition's penalty area with his crisp crosses. Being one of the most senior players in the team at the moment, Alba has adapted perfectly to the tiki-taka, is quite composed in possession and has won 4 LaLiga titles, 4 Copa del Reys, and 1 Champions League title since joining Barcelona.

Hence, recognizing Alba's contribution and his importance to the team, Barcelona have decided to provide an extension to him.

Sport is a reputed Spanish online publication and there is no need to doubt the accuracy of this report. Alba's importance both as a defender and as a playmaker from the flanks is unquestionable.

It is now up to Jordi Alba to decide whether to accept or reject the new contract in order to determine the length of his stay at the Nou Camp.