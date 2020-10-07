Reports: Barcelona to make another attempt to sign Eric Garcia in January

Barcelona are ready to make another push to sign Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Blaugrana made a last-ditch attempt on Monday to sign Garcia before the transfer deadline, but they failed, with the Cityzens rejecting all their advances.

Barcelona offered the Premier League giants a bid €18m, including add-ons, to sign the teenager, but saw their advances rejected by City in the wee hours of the transfer window.

Garcia himself was left disappointed by City rejecting Barcelona's bid, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the player did not understand his club's stubbornness in not letting him go.

Manchester City have signed centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in this transfer window, in addition to already having Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in their squad.

With sufficient depth in that position, Garcia is said to believe that Manchester City could have let him go, with his wish being to return home to Barcelona, where he started his career.

Barcelona target Garcia will not renew Manchester CIty contract

Eric Garcia is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, at the latest

Garcia, who is currently with the Spanish national team, has already told Manchester City that he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

With Manchester City set to lose the youngster for free next summer, Barcelona are hoping that they can tempt them with an offer in January, that would allow Garcia to move.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona are still intent on bringing Garcia back to the Nou Camp, and that they will make another attempt to sign the defender from Pep Guardiola’s team in the winter transfer window.

Garcia can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January onwards, when less than six months would remain on his contract at Manchester City.

Barcelona expect to agree those terms with Garcia, after which they plan to approach Manchester City to ascertain if they would be willing to sell the player for a reasonable fee.

That could make sense for Manchester City as well, as they stand to lose the player on a free transfer. It would be interesting to see if Manchester City possibly take the money in January, instead of losing Garcia on a free transfer later in the year.

Pep Guardiola has already said that he is resigned to losing Garcia at the end of the season, in a best-case scenario.