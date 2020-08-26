Reports: Barcelona make player-plus-cash offer for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have submitted a player-plus-cash offer for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to SempreInter. The Catalans are said to be prepared to part with €65 million plus Jordi Alba for the striker's services. The 23-year-old has been a prime target for the Blaugrana ahead of next season and is viewed as a long-term replacement for striker Luis Suarez.

With Lionel Messi looking to leave Barcelona, the signing of Lautaro Martinez becomes integral to Ronald Koeman's plans ahead of the new season. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in an interview with beIN Sport confirmed earlier this month that the Catalan giants will try to agree on a deal for the Argentine.

"The move is completely on hold. When the Champions League is over, we'll speak with Inter. Right now we're more focused on the games coming up."

Barcelona offer €65 million plus Jordi Alba for striker Lautaro Martinez

Ronald Koeman has a big job on his hands to rejuvenate the fortunes of the Barcelona squad which got humiliated at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Luis Suarez, the first choice number 9 for the previous managers Quique Setién and Ernesto Valverde, has been told by the Dutchman that he is no longer in his plans ahead of next season.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan celebrates with his teammates after scoring

With the uncertainty around Lionel Messi's future, Koeman will certainly look to invest in the forward areas of the squad.

However, the offer, which includes a €65 million fee and Jordi Alba, may not be enough to prise away Lautaro Martinez from Inter, with the Italian giants holding out for at least €15 million more for the Argentine.

Antonio Conte, who agreed to stay at Inter Milan beyond this season after a discussion with the board, will welcome an attacking full-back in the ilk of Jordi Alba, who will easily fit into his 3-5-2 system. Alba, now 31, is also considered surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Lautaro Martinez had an excellent season in Italy, forging a fruitful partnership with former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as he scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the striker but with rumours of Lionel Messi moving to Manchester, Barcelona are likely to be front runners for the striker.