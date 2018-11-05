×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Barcelona monitoring Bayern Munich defender

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
580   //    05 Nov 2018, 11:43 IST

FC Barcelona would make an approach for Kimmich, next year.
FC Barcelona would make an approach for Kimmich, next year.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Ernesto Valverde wants to strengthen his defence and has identified Bayern Munich's talented right back, Joshua Kimmich, as a potential target for next summer.

In case you didn't know...

The 23-year-old has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2015 when he made a switch of clubs from RB Leipzig. The German footballer has been a regular starter and an integral part of Bayern's squad since Lahm's retirement.

Kimmich has made 139 appearances for the Bavarians and has scored 15 goals and provided 25 assists in the process.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona has made a disappointing start to their season in terms of defence. Their league position won't cover up the fact that they've already conceded 14 goals in LaLiga.

Ernesto Valverde is taking this situation very seriously and Barcelona are heavily being linked with Chelsea's David Luiz who would play an important role in Camp Nou if Samuel Umititi undergoes a surgery.

Joshua Kimmich has played for Pep Guardiola and would fit well in Barcelona's system. Apart from being a strong defender, Kimmich has been giving prolific offensive performances as well. His pace and crossing abilities from the flank would surely benefit Valverde's team.

Rumour probability: 7/10

Barcelona's defensive woes can't be settled unless and until they sign a couple of defenders in the coming transfer window.

Umititi has been suffering from injuries and Gerard Pique is into the latter stages of his career. While David Luiz remains a possibility for January, Kimmich's approach would be made after the end of the season.

Video

What's next?

Barcelona would look to dominate the league with the help of their unstoppable attack. On the other hand, the January transfer window would unfold the possibilities for the required incomings.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football FC Bayern Munich Football Joshua Kimmich Barcelona Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Barcelona hijack another transfer as Bayern...
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
8 players who could have won the Ballon d'Or in the last...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona reach surprise agreement with Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
Tomorrow MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
Tomorrow CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us