Reports: Barcelona monitoring Bayern Munich defender

FC Barcelona would make an approach for Kimmich, next year.

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Ernesto Valverde wants to strengthen his defence and has identified Bayern Munich's talented right back, Joshua Kimmich, as a potential target for next summer.

The 23-year-old has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2015 when he made a switch of clubs from RB Leipzig. The German footballer has been a regular starter and an integral part of Bayern's squad since Lahm's retirement.

Kimmich has made 139 appearances for the Bavarians and has scored 15 goals and provided 25 assists in the process.

Barcelona has made a disappointing start to their season in terms of defence. Their league position won't cover up the fact that they've already conceded 14 goals in LaLiga.

Ernesto Valverde is taking this situation very seriously and Barcelona are heavily being linked with Chelsea's David Luiz who would play an important role in Camp Nou if Samuel Umititi undergoes a surgery.

Joshua Kimmich has played for Pep Guardiola and would fit well in Barcelona's system. Apart from being a strong defender, Kimmich has been giving prolific offensive performances as well. His pace and crossing abilities from the flank would surely benefit Valverde's team.

Barcelona's defensive woes can't be settled unless and until they sign a couple of defenders in the coming transfer window.

Umititi has been suffering from injuries and Gerard Pique is into the latter stages of his career. While David Luiz remains a possibility for January, Kimmich's approach would be made after the end of the season.

Barcelona would look to dominate the league with the help of their unstoppable attack. On the other hand, the January transfer window would unfold the possibilities for the required incomings.