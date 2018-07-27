Reports: Barcelona eye La Liga star after Rabiot snub

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.76K // 27 Jul 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona don't want to do business with PSG.

What's the rumour?

FC Barcelona are said to be no longer interested in signing PSG's Adrien Rabiot and they have identified Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi as an alternative.

According to Mundo Depertivo, the Catalan giants want to sign World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi and they don't want to do business with PSG due to their previous experiences with the French giants.

In case you didn't know

Nzonzi at the age of 29 is at his peak.

Steven Nzonzi is a French international who currently plays for La Liga side Sevilla and he was also the part of France World Cup winning squad in Russia.

He is a defensive midfielder and he has got good passing skills which help him distribute the ball better from the midfield. He also possesses good physicality and at the age of 29, he is in his peak form.

The heart of the matter

The Blaugrana club believes that signing Nzonzi from Sevilla would be much easier than signing Rabiot because of the Sevilla's man release clause of £40 million.

The Spanish giants believe that the Parisians will keep on delaying the transfer deal like they did last summer with Angel Di Maria and they want to avoid such a situation. Also, they want their transfer business done quickly like they did in the case of Malcolm.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

This rumour makes perfect sense as Nzonzi is a player who has a similar profile to Rabiot and due to his release clause signing him would be easier.

Also the former Stoke City's midfielder short passing style of play makes him a good option for the Catalan giants. Even for the World Cup Nzonzi was picked ahead of Rabiot by Didier Deschamps.

Video:

What's next:

Sevilla would love to keep the Frenchman at the Sánchez Pizjuán, but they know if Barca activate his release clause and he agrees to move to Camp Nou, then there is nothing they can do. Thus, the move depends whether Nzonzi wants to go Barca or not.