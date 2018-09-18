Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Barcelona plot stunning move for PSG star

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
6.37K   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:45 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Big move?

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona are plotting a stunning move for Adrien Rabiot in reports in SPORT are to be believed. The Catalan side are keen on signing the midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Rabiot is yet to agree on a new deal at the French club despite having less than a year left on his contract. Reports in ParisUnited.net (via CalcioMercato) claim that the midfielder's agent and mother, Veronica has asked the club president to talk to them directly if they want to keep the Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona tried to sign Rabiot in the summer as well but PSG rebuffed all approaches. The French side were doing all they can to keep hold of him and were confident that he would eventually sign a new deal.

The heart of the matter

Rabiot is not happy with the new contract offered to him right now and wants a better deal. The Ligue 1 champions are not willing to match his demands and are trying to negotiate a deal that is agreed in the middle.

However, with Barcelona keen on signing him, they have readied a pre-contract as per the report. The Catalan side have offered him €10 million as wages and €15M as a bonus as per the highly reliable, ParisUnited.

The main issue for Barcelona, however, is that they are not the only side interested in signing Rabiot. Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City are also looking to sign him.

Rumour probability: 8/10

ParisUnited and SPORT are highly reliable sources for PSG & Barcelona news. They have got inside scoops regularly and this might just be one of their new ones.

Video

What’s next?

Rabiot has a big decision to make. He can either sign a new deal and stay at PSG or move to Barcelona or another other club and earn his place in their starting XI.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
