Reports: Barcelona reach surprise agreement with Bayern superstar

Valverde looks up for this transfer

What's the rumour?

Ernesto Valverde is currently combing the transfer market for a top-quality midfielder following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho this summer. As a result, they have been linked with several first-rate midfielders over the course of the transfer window, and if the reports from Sport are to be believed, Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Vidal and his representatives last week over his contract in Catalunya.

Now, it's claimed a deal is also close to being agreed with Bayern, for a fee in the region of £27 million and that Vidal is set to travel for a medical this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

La Blaugrana were previously embroiled in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but having reached a standstill, they have now turned their mind to Arturo Vidal. The Chile international, apart from Barcelona, has also been linked with Inter Milan, but is now expected to switch gears with Nerazzurri focused on Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić.

The heart of the matter

Arturo Vidal joined Bayern Munich back in 2015 after enjoying a couple of impressive seasons at Juventus and has since inspired the Bavarians to three Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal.

Nevertheless, the German giants are considering to cash in on him owing to recurring injury problems which have blighted his performances in recent times.

Latterly, Arturo Vidal's son also revealed that his father has two options to get his career back on track when he leaves the Allianz Arena – Barcelona and Inter.

Rumour probability/rating: 8/10

With Bayern Munich all set to jettison the 31-year-old and the La Liga champions keen on bolstering their strength in the middle, this is a deal that suits both parties to a T, and could easily be clinched in the coming days.

What's next?

Not much to add under this heading. La Blaugrana should go ahead and scoop up the erstwhile Juventus ace ASAP.