Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona reach surprise agreement with Bayern superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
3.10K   //    02 Aug 2018, 21:38 IST

Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Valverde looks up for this transfer

What's the rumour?

Ernesto Valverde is currently combing the transfer market for a top-quality midfielder following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho this summer. As a result, they have been linked with several first-rate midfielders over the course of the transfer window, and if the reports from Sport are to be believed, Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Vidal and his representatives last week over his contract in Catalunya.

Now, it's claimed a deal is also close to being agreed with Bayern, for a fee in the region of £27 million and that Vidal is set to travel for a medical this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

La Blaugrana were previously embroiled in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but having reached a standstill, they have now turned their mind to Arturo Vidal. The Chile international, apart from Barcelona, has also been linked with Inter Milan, but is now expected to switch gears with Nerazzurri focused on Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić.

The heart of the matter

Arturo Vidal joined Bayern Munich back in 2015 after enjoying a couple of impressive seasons at Juventus and has since inspired the Bavarians to three Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal.

Nevertheless, the German giants are considering to cash in on him owing to recurring injury problems which have blighted his performances in recent times.

Latterly, Arturo Vidal's son also revealed that his father has two options to get his career back on track when he leaves the Allianz Arena – Barcelona and Inter.

Rumour probability/rating: 8/10

With Bayern Munich all set to jettison the 31-year-old and the La Liga champions keen on bolstering their strength in the middle, this is a deal that suits both parties to a T, and could easily be clinched in the coming days.

Video:

What's next?

Not much to add under this heading. La Blaugrana should go ahead and scoop up the erstwhile Juventus ace ASAP.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football FC Bayern Munich Football Arturo Vidal Adrien Rabiot Barcelona Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
5 players who Barcelona regret selling
RELATED STORY
5 Alternate Replacements For Andres Iniesta
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 iconic moments from Pep Guardiola's career
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's Greatest XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us