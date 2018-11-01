×
Reports: Barcelona ready to offload winger in January

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
936   //    01 Nov 2018, 13:01 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the rumour?

According to Goal, Barcelona are willing to part ways with Ousmane Dembele this January. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, La Blaugrana are hopeful that a bidding war could occur for Dembele's signature, who is definitely one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe.

In case you didn't know...

Ousmane Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this past summer, with most rumours reporting a transfer to Arsenal possible. However, nothing transpired as such despite Barca bringing in Malcom from Bordeaux as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Presently, it is being told that many European top dogs, including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, would be keen to secure the services of Dembele, given the chance.

The heart of the matter

Ousmane Dembele was bought by Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund back in August 2017 that saw them cough up €105 million plus a reported €40 million in potential add-ons. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old has failed to make the grade thus far at the Camp Nou.

His first season was marred with injuries that resulted in him making only 23 appearances. He also appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde having made only eight starts this season, completing 90 minutes on just one occasion.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Over the last few weeks, several reports have emerged which claim Barcelona's dissatisfaction with Dembele. Moreover, the former Rennes star also turned up late for the match against Sevilla that has further fuelled the debate over his future at Barcelona.

Video

What's next?

Any progress with regard to this topic will only be made once the transfer window opens in January. For now, the La Liga champions will play their next match versus Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
