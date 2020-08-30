Arturo Vidal wants to rejoin Juventus this summer, according to one of the members of his entourage. The Barcelona midfielder is not a part of new manager Ronald Koeman's plans and has been made available for transfer.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich two seasons ago and has been a key member of their starting XI ever since. While he has scored some crucial goals, his lack of impact in big matches means he has failed to adhere himself to the Camp Nou faithful.

La Cuarta say the Chilean has offers from both Juventus and Inter Milan, with the two Serie A clubs keen on signing the veteran midfielder, whom they believe can be the missing piece of their puzzle.

“Antonio Conte has called him several times to try to convince him but Vidal wants to be sure he is doing something big in the Champions League before giving an answer. He is attracted by the idea of returning to Juve. On the one hand there is the possibility of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and trying to win the Champions League. On the other hand, the fact that he returns home, where everyone knows him.”

Who needs Arturo Vidal?

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo wants a midfielder who can dominate the center of the park and has set his sights on his former teammate. Arturo Vidal, along with Pirlo and France midfielder Paul Pogba, had made Juventus a force to be reckoned with during their time together, helping the club win multiple league titles.

However, Inter boss Antonio Conte is also pushing to sign the Chilean. Conte has long been an admirer of Arturo Vidal and had previously tried to sign him at Chelsea.

Inter signed Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen in January but he has failed to impress and has often been used as a second-half substitute, forcing the club to look at other options. Moreover, with Inter having made peace with Conte, they are now working on getting the players he needs to help them win the league title this season.

Barcelona have not set a price tag on Arturo Vidal just yet, although reports suggest they would be open to selling him for around €30 million.