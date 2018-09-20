Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Barcelona set deadline for Valverde's contract decision

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
1.26K   //    20 Sep 2018, 11:46 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga

What's the rumour?

According to the Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona have given manager Ernesto Valverde until March to decide on whether he wants to stay at the Camp Nou or not. The Spaniard's current contract with Barcelona is set to run out next summer and he has the option to extend his deal with the LaLiga champions by one year.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona president Josep Mario Bartomeu has already expressed his willingness to work with Ernesto Valverde and that he would like a decision by March:

"I would like him to continue, as he is the club coach and I like how he relates to us and to the players.

"When we talked we knew that he would succeed, we are very happy with how things are going, and he has always been our first choice.

"[March] is the ideal date for us to know what is going on for the next season."

The heart of the matter

Following Luis Enrique's departure, Ernesto Valverde took over the reins at Barcelona. Since then, he has enjoyed a stellar 15 months with the club, having inspired them to both La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season at the Camp Nou.

However, the Catalan giants' humiliating defeat at the hands of Roma in the Champions League last season placed him in the firing line. Besides, not everyone is a fan of the tactician as some believe he is brushing aside the club's 'identity' for the sake of churning out good results.

Rumour probability/rating: 7/10

There's absolutely nothing to doubt the report. Barcelona are anxious about their manager's future at the club hanging in the balance and would definitely like to iron out the issue as soon as possible.

What's next?

Valverde's future at the Camp Nou largely pivots on Barca's success in Europe this season.

