Reports: Barcelona interested in signing French star as long-term replacement for Lionel Messi

Barcelona board think that the Borussia Dortmund star will be a perfect at the Camp Nou

Lionel Messi might move to a more central position in the future

What’s the story?

Barcelona always like to sign the best players in the world and now latest reports from Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo claim that the Catalan giants are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward has been in fine form for the Bundesliga giants and he has already scored 6 goals and chipped in with 10 assists this season. The report also goes on to say that Messi might move to a more central role in the season and the Barcelona board sees Dembele as the man to take Messi’s position on the right wing.

In case you didn’t know...

Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form this season

Borussia Dortmund striker Ousmane Dembele is reported to have told Barcelona's technical secretary Robert Fernandez that he wants to play for the Catalan football giants in the future. The 19-year-old attacker joined Borussia Dortmund in summer from Rennes, although Barca were one of many top clubs who showed an interest in signing the highly rated player.

The France international said he hopes to take a step beyond the Bundesliga club, though Barca is his main destination. "Not now, because I want to grow and be a protagonist every Sunday," Mundo Deportivo claimed he said to Fernandez when approached earlier in 2016. "But one day I will play for Barcelona."

The heart of the matter

The 19-year-old French starlet has set the Bundesliga alight with his stunning performances. Blessed with pace, trickery and ability to beat opposition defenders, Dembele is already touted by many as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Also, with Barcelona playing in a new formation (as seen against PSG), Messi might be shifted to a more central role and Dembele could be the perfect candidate to replace Messi on the right wing.

What’s next?

Barcelona have an uphill task to catch up with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, but they will be determined to go the full distance in the Champions league, especially after the incredible comeback against PSG in the round of 16.

Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, will be determined to continue his good performances and continue developing as a player.

Author’s take

Ousmane Dembele has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2021 and it will take a massive bid by the Catalan giants to land the French star. With Lionel Messi preferring a central role, Barcelona are desperate to sign a top right-winger and Dembele’s signing would definitely please the Barcelona fans.

