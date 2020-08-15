Reports: Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi considering Camp Nou exit

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi could reportedly be set to leave the Nou Camp after enduring their first trophyless season since 2008, as per reports in Spain.

The Catalans were on the wrong end of one of the most devastating scorelines of the 21st century as a ruthless Bayern Munich side smashed eight goals past them in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona beat Napoli to book their quarter-finals date with the Bavarians who showed them no mercy on the night.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, and a brace from on-loan Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho sealed Barcelona's fate. Now, it appears that this defeat could have further repercussions as their captain could potentially leave the club.

Messi considering Barcelona exit

Messi could be set for a departure from Barcelona

As per Spanish outlet COPE, Lionel Messi has made it clear that he will consider leaving the Catalan giants in 2021, should there be no significant changes made to the side.

Barcelona have been active in the market making big-name signings aplenty. However, due to a lack of squad planning, they find themselves in a mess beyond their captain's and fans' worst nightmares.

The rumours of Messi leaving Barcelona have been in the air for a few years now after constant fallouts with managers and other controversies. Recently, the 33-year-old was involved in a public war of words with club legend and sporting director Eric Abidal after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Even on the pitch, Messi and Barcelona suffered heartbreak in two successive years after throwing away three-goal leads against AS Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League. The historical losses have created a mental block, as claimed so by Gerard Pique himself after their loss to Liverpool last year.

The humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich was obviously the most significant talking point of the UCL campaign so far, and it is likely to be a game that will be talked about for years to come. They were thoroughly beaten in all areas of the pitch, bringing Barcelona's prevalent squad issues to the fore.

The lack of physicality and willing runners was exposed as the German champions walked through their midfield without breaking a sweat.

Origi scored the decisive goal to knock Barcelona out

Another highlight of their poor expenditure and planning is that three of their most expensive signings — Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho — were all on the bench, with the Brazilian being on the Bavarians' substitute list.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can convince their skipper to stay and oversee the drastic changes that Messi and senior Barcelona members have called for. However difficult it may be to envisage Lionel Messi playing for a club that isn't Barcelona, that day might not be too far away.

