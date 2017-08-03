Reports: Barcelona to spend Neymar money on Premier League superstar

This player would be Neymar's ideal successor

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 03 Aug 2017, 10:57 IST

Who will finally replace Neymar Jr?

What's the story?

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has been hailed as an ideal replacement for the departing Neymar at Barcelona, but Jurgen Klopp's reluctance to sell his prized player has led Ernesto Valverde to strongly consider a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Express.

As per the latest developments, Barcelona have in fact allowed Brazilian sensation - Neymar, to depart from Camp Nou, in a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping price of £196 million.

The transfer saga has brought most people to the edge of their seats and looks to finally be nearing completion. And now several marquee names have been thrown around in the process of identifying a replacement for the 25-year old forward.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez has transitioned into what many are calling a 'contract rebel', after multiple refusals to pen a new deal with the English side Arsenal.

The Chilean has only one year left on his contract with the Gunners and has refused to sign an extension, fueling rumours about his exit. The 28-year-old forward has been linked with moves to either Bundesliga side - Bayern Munich, or Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

However, Bayern have respectfully bowed out of the race after reportedly disagreeing to pay the Chilean's exorbitant wages. Arsene Wenger's reluctance to sell his superstar to a rival is believed to have eliminated Manchester City from the race as well.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal witnessed a nightmarish season last time around that saw them fall to 5th place in the English Premier League and subsequently relinquish their UEFA Champions League berth. The inability to play in Europe's finest competition is allegedly why Sanchez has decided to move.

Alexis Sanchez, who moved to Arsenal in 2014 from Barcelona, is thus now one of the favourites to move back to Catalunya. Sanchez represented Barcelona for three full seasons, scoring 47 times in 141 appearances for the Catalans, before being sold off to the Gunners.

With Barcelona seemingly unable to land their top prospects, Ernesto Valverde is said to be seriously considering a move to bring back the premier league superstar in order to fill in for a departing Neymar.

The La Liga giants will soon be bolstered by the £196 million that Neymar is set to fetch and will look to cash in on Sanchez who is expected to cost around £50 million.

Video

Author's take

Sanchez seems to be growing increasingly frustrated in London and could be a perfect fit in the depleted Barcelona attack. The Chilean left Spain in search of first team football and has evolved into a force to be reckoned with at Arsenal, and could now be assured of a spot in Barcelona's first team.

The striker will undeniably relish an opportunity to link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the front of one of the best clubs in the world.

The Blaugranas will provide Sanchez with new challenges and the striker will be raring to make a mark in a league where he was once an outcast.

