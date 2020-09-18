Reports: Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele wanted on loan by Liverpool

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on Jurgen Klopp's radar and there has been contact with the LaLiga side over the possibility of a loan move.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool would pay the full value of the French international's wages, although Barcelona are holding out for an outright sale, rather than a loan.

The Premier League champions have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, with Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas the only arrival from Olympiacos, although they have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele can add depth to Liverpool's attack

It is no hidden secret that Jurgen Klopp is eager to strengthen his forward line, as the trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane do not have adequate backup. Now, he has reportedly identified Ousmane Dembele as the man to provide cover in attack.

The 23-year-old completed a record-breaking move to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but has been plagued by injury concerns throughout his Barcelona career.

He has had no fewer than nine major injuries in the last three years, missing over 70 matches but he is currently fit and looking to make the most of his fourth season in Spain.

Ousmane Dembele was on the scoresheet in Barcelona's first game under Ronald Koeman, a 3-1 victory over Gimnastic Terragona.

He has made 74 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana, scoring 19 goals and providing 17 assists, with four major trophies won.

Despite his fitness issues, the French international is a quality player and his pace and trickery constantly puts opponent defences on the back-foot, while he also has a knack for chipping in with important goals.

Last season, Ousmane Dembele made just five appearances in the league and has not featured competitively since tearing his hamstring in February and it remains to be seen how his body would cope with the grueling and congested campaign ahead.

The higher intensity of the Premier League would definitely put more strain on the former Rennes man and his injury history does not exactly inspire confidence that he would adapt to the English game.

If he can, however, stay fit, it is undeniable that Liverpool would benefit from having the services of the World Cup winner and he would offer Klopp the option of rotating his forwards more frequently.

Other alternatives to Ousmane Dembele have also been mooted in the media, including Adama Traore of Wolves and Ismaila Sarr of Watford.