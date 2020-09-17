Reports: Liverpool agree fee with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee with European champions Bayern Munich to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League champions have agreed a £27m fee with the German giants, which will imminently see the Spaniard make the switch from Bavaria to Merseyside.

Accoprding to The Athletic, Bayern Munich made it clear to Liverpool that they wanted a deal to be done before they began their Bundesliga season against Schalke on Friday. It has also been reported that personal terms are yet to be finalised, but Liverpool expect that part to be not cause too many issues.

Thiago had all but agreed an extension to his Bayern Munich contract a few months ago, but just before signing on the dotted line, he told Bayern Munich that he wanted a new challenge in his career. Since then, Liverpool have been reported to be his preferred destination.

When the deal does go through, Thiago will become Liverpool's second signing of the summer transfer window. The Reds have already purchased Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos earlier this summer.

Jurgen Klopp pressured Liverpool to finalise Thiago Alcantara signing

Spain international Thiago Alcantara is set to move to Liverpool

It is also being reported that Liverpool went ahead with the deal, after additional pressure from manager Jurgen Klopp. Klopp felt that Thiago's addition would prove to be decisive in adding another dimension to his team's midfield.

Thiago is 29 and does command significant wages, so this is a deal that does not really fit the usual Liverpool transfer template of signing younger players with a high potential for growth. But, The Athletic are reporting that the "relatively low fee", along with the obvious ability that Thiago has, made this particular a deal a no-brainer for Sporting Director Michael Edwards to pursue.

Jurgen Klopp has long been a huge admirer of the Spaniard. In fact, when Liverpool signed Naby Keita a couple of years ago, Klopp said that Thiago was the best player in the Bundesliga, alongside Keita, at the time.

The medical and other final formalities are expected to be completed in the coming days, but it is unlikely that Thiago will make his debut for Liverpool any time before the Premier League tie against Arsenal on September 28.

Liverpool began their campaign with a 4-3 win over Leeds united, and travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, to take on Chelsea.