Reports: Barcelona to strengthen defence during January transfer window

Barcelona have decided to prioritise strengthening their defence during the January transfer window. Ronald Koeman has pinpointed the Blaugrana's backline as their biggest weakness this season, and will look to bring in defenders to help stop the side from conceding goals.

Barcelona have been linked with a host of defenders during the ongoing transfer window, but it seems Manchester City's Eric Garcia tops the list. The former Barcelona youth prospect has found limited playing time under Pep Guardiola and it seems a return to the Nou Camp may be on the horizon.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Barcelona are trying to convince Manchester City to let the young Spaniard leave in January, but the English club are reluctant to do so. Garcia's contract expires in June and will be available on a free transfer then, but Barcelona do not want to wait for six months to sign the defender.

Eric Garcia agrees personal terms with Barcelona after rejecting Man City's offer of a new deal https://t.co/59Cf6mci9A — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 31, 2020

Eric Garcia has only started five games in all competitions for Manchester City this season, and is currently vying for the third-choice centre-back role against John Stones. The Spaniard will find it difficult to break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI, and a move away from the Etihad would suit the young defender.

Returning to Barcelona would be a smart move for Garcia, as the Catalan club are currently rebuilding for the future. The 19-year-old would fit the timeline perfectly and would be a natural successor to Gerard Pique in Barcelona's defense.

Barcelona have a huge transfer window ahead of them

Depay and Wijnaldum would be massive acquisitions for Barcelona

Barcelona have also identified their attack as a position that could use reinforcements this month. One player who has been linked to Barcelona since last summer is Lyon's Memphis Depay. Depay has been on fire for Lyon this season, and would be sure to revitalise Barcelona's attack if he does join the club this month

Ronald Koeman is said to be a huge fan of his compatriot and is desperate to bring him to Barcelona. However, Lyon look unlikely to sell the Dutchman in January, with a summer transfer looking more feasible for the Catalan club.

Advertisement

Another Dutchman who Ronald Koeman is keen to bring to Barcelona is Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder is yet to agree on a contract extension with Liverpool and has entered the last six months of his current deal with the Premier League champions. Wijnaldum is now free to negotiate with other clubs and could leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona are also expecting a few departures this month, with Marca reporting that Carles Alena, Junior Firpo and Phillipe Coutinho, all being on the chopping block.