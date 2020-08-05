Barcelona are looking to sell four players to help revive their transfer bid for Lautaro Martinez, according to the Express. Barcelona manager Quique Setién is in the market for a striker and views Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The report suggests that Barcelona are looking to offload Philippe Coutinho, Jean-Clair Todibo, Rafinha and Martin Braithwaite as they look to sign the Inter Milan man. The 23-year-old reportedly has a €111million release clause in his contract which expires this summer.

Lautaro Martinez has been one of Inter Milan's standout players this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing 6 assists in all competitions. The striker, who can play both as a Number 10 and a Number 9, has been the perfect foil of Romelu Lukaku as the Nerazzurri finished only one point behind champions Juventus in the Serie A table.

Luis Suarez, who has struggled due to injuries this season, has previously spoken highly of Martinez and welcomed his potential move to the Camp Nou. He said:

"He is a great player. He's been playing at a great level for Inter. It's not easy to arrive in Italy from Argentina and show everything that he's shown in a league as complicated as the Italian one. He's young and if he comes to Barca we will try and help him to adapt and help him to feel comfortable."

Martinez has also had the pleasure of playing with Lionel Messi in last season's Copa America.

However, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is unlikely to let the 22-year-old leave this season (as they aim to win the Europa League) without being able to sign a replacement.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, in a recent interview with Sport, admitted that the Catalan giants are unlikely to make any considerable transfers this season due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said:

"Barca have spoken to Inter about Lautaro over the last few weeks but the conversations have been put on hold by mutual consent. The current situation doesn't allow for major transfer fees."

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can find suitors for the players mentioned above to be able to make a move for Martinez.