Reports: Barcelona to purchase Lyon forward Memphis Depay for €30 million

Barcelona are close to sealing the deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay for a reported fee of €30m.

This is according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Barcelona submitting an official bid is all that remains for the deal to go through.

Personal terms between the La Liga powerhouse and Depay have reportedly been agreed upon 'days ago'.

Depay, 26, managed only 22 appearances in the whole of the 2019/20 season after sitting out most of the campaign due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

However, he still bagged 15 goals and has started off the 2020/21 season in fine form, finding the net thrice in just two outings.

New Barcelona manager and fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman apparently spoke to Depay last week to ascertain the player's interest in joining the La Liga side.

The player's former club Manchester United - who are also on the lookout for a forward after their pursuit of Jadon Sancho seems to have ended - are not interested in the player, allowing Barcelona to sign him up without hassle.

Depay to join Barcelona at an uncertain time

Barcelona's failure to win La Liga, their 8-2 trashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals and Lionel Messi's subsequent desire to leave have left the club in dire straits.

New manager Ronald Koeman's first mandate has been to refurbish an ageing squad, with Ivan Rakitic leaving the club to join Sevilla and Luis Suarez's future hanging in the balance.

Players who were sidelined in previous regimes, including the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, have been given new leases of life at the club.

Memphis Depay's impending transfer promises to be the latest development in Koeman's attempt to put his stamp on the club.

Meanwhile, the Dutch manager would be glad that the Lionel Messi transfer saga was nipped in the bud after the player agreed to stay and see out his contract at the club.

A disillusioned Messi bemoaned the lack of a project at the club and had stated his desire to leave on a free before the beginning of the 2020/21 season, only for Barcelona and La Liga to band together and reiterate that potential suitors would have to shell out €700m to meet his release clause.

Unwilling to take the club to court, Messi revoked his statements and has rejoined the club's pre-season preparations.