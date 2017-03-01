Reports: Barcelona told to shell out €80m for Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti put in a display of the highest order in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League.

Verratti was majestic against Barcelona at Parc des Princes

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world and with the adulation comes the fleeting glances from Europe’s elite. According to Spanish daily Sport, Barcelona are weighing up a summer move for the Italian international to sort out their midfield woes and have been informed that they will have to cough up €80m for the midfielder’s services.

However, the Catalan giants are not the only European giants interested in his services, with reports indicating that their arch-rivals Real Madrid are also keen on the Italian.

PSG are probably one of the richest clubs in the world right now and they don’t need the money from Verratti’s sale. However, an offer in the region of €80m may prove too good to be turned down, especially given the abundance of midfield talent that they currently have at the club.

In case you didn’t know...

Marco Verratti has been one of PSG’s most important players in the recent past and has played a key role in their 4 consecutive Ligue 1 title triumphs. The Italian international put in a stellar display in PSG’s 4-0 rout of Barcelona when the Catalan giants traveled to the Parc des Princes for their Champions League round of 16 clash against Unai Emery’s side.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona’s midfield issues this season are well documented with the Camp Nou outfit struggling to play their quick free-flowing football as a result. Luis Enrique’s side have been hampered by a huge dip in form of their midfield anchor – Sergio Busquets – coupled with recurring injuries to captain Andres Iniesta.

On top of that, new signings Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez have, so far, failed to live up to the expectations, while Ivan Rakitic has been abysmal at best.

A signing of the quality of Verratti is exactly what the Blaugrana need to get them ticking again, even if it requires them to shell out €80m. After all, Manchester United broke the transfer record for the signing of Paul Pogba – a midfielder.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Barcelona have struggled to assert their dominance in many games this season and this is down to the poor season that their midfielders are having. The Blaugrana could decide to meet the asking price of the Italian international but it may come down to who is at the helm of the club next season – given that current manager Luis Enrique’s contract is up at the end of the current season.