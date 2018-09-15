Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona will have to pay £134 million to sign Atletico Madrid star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
2.53K   //    15 Sep 2018, 02:07 IST

<p>
Worth it?

What's the rumour?

Even though the summer transfer window is shut and gone, there seems to be no silencing the rumour mills. Of course, several of the top European clubs are still being linked to a plethora of players, and latest reports from The Sun claim that defending LaLiga champions, Barcelona, are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star, Saul Niguez.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona are understood to have kept an eye on the midfielder for several years now. In fact, reports from Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun) claim that the Blaugrana had made two failed bids for Saul, now 23, in 2016 and 2017 that were unceremoniously shot down.

The report suggests that the Catalan giants are set to continue their pursuit and take another shot at signing the Spaniard next year. Meanwhile, Saul signed a stunning nine-year contract last season that will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026.

The heart of the matter

Saul has been in sizzling form for both club and country so far, scoring three goals in just six appearances, including a blinder of a volley during Atletico Madrid's 4-2 victory against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

However, due to his young age and more-than-promising ability, the Rojiblancos have reportedly included a whopping release clause in his new contract, believed to be worth £134 million - a fee Barcelona will almost certainly have to cough up if they are indeed keen on luring Saul away from Atletico.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Considering the form Saul has been in recently, it's no surprise that his release clause is as high as it's being reported. Any interested club will have no choice but to dig deep into their pockets if they are to sign the 23-year-old.

Video: A look at what Saul is capable of

What's next?

Barcelona will be expected to try everything in their power to sign Saul, who will undoubtedly make the side much stronger than it already is. However, the reports claim that a 3rd consecutive failure to land the midfielder could see Barcelona turn towards Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Atletico Madrid Football Saul Niguez Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi hopes Griezmann joins...
RELATED STORY
5 forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who turned down FC Barcelona in recent times
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €200m on FC...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 Of the best summer signings
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger 
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
FT HUE RAY
0 - 1
 Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
Today ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
Today REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Today VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
Tomorrow ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
Tomorrow ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
Tomorrow REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us