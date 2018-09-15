Reports: Barcelona will have to pay £134 million to sign Atletico Madrid star

Worth it?

What's the rumour?

Even though the summer transfer window is shut and gone, there seems to be no silencing the rumour mills. Of course, several of the top European clubs are still being linked to a plethora of players, and latest reports from The Sun claim that defending LaLiga champions, Barcelona, are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star, Saul Niguez.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona are understood to have kept an eye on the midfielder for several years now. In fact, reports from Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun) claim that the Blaugrana had made two failed bids for Saul, now 23, in 2016 and 2017 that were unceremoniously shot down.

The report suggests that the Catalan giants are set to continue their pursuit and take another shot at signing the Spaniard next year. Meanwhile, Saul signed a stunning nine-year contract last season that will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026.

The heart of the matter

Saul has been in sizzling form for both club and country so far, scoring three goals in just six appearances, including a blinder of a volley during Atletico Madrid's 4-2 victory against Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

However, due to his young age and more-than-promising ability, the Rojiblancos have reportedly included a whopping release clause in his new contract, believed to be worth £134 million - a fee Barcelona will almost certainly have to cough up if they are indeed keen on luring Saul away from Atletico.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Considering the form Saul has been in recently, it's no surprise that his release clause is as high as it's being reported. Any interested club will have no choice but to dig deep into their pockets if they are to sign the 23-year-old.

Video: A look at what Saul is capable of

What's next?

Barcelona will be expected to try everything in their power to sign Saul, who will undoubtedly make the side much stronger than it already is. However, the reports claim that a 3rd consecutive failure to land the midfielder could see Barcelona turn towards Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.