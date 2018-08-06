Reports: Barcelona agree deal to sell Manchester United target

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 8.39K // 06 Aug 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Everton for Yerry Mina according to SPORT. The two sides have reportedly agreed a €32 million deal for the Colombian centre-back.

SPORT claim that the two sides are now finalising the payment scheme. The defender will be signing a 5-year deal with the Toffees after completing his medical at the Merseyside club.

In case you didn’t know...

Yerry Mina joined Barcelona in January earlier this year but has not managed to impress. They paid £10 million to sign him but have now decided to sell him.

He was brilliant at the World Cup but the Catalan side are not willing to keep him.

The heart of the matter

Everton have already signed Lucas Digne from Barcelona this summer and are now set to land Yerry Mina as well. The Toffees are keen on signing defensive reinforcements this summer and have been in talks with Barcelona for a long time.

Last week, reports suggested that they had given up on Mina and turned their attention to Marcos Rojo. Manchester United were open to selling the Argentine as long as they secured the signing of Harry Maguire or...Yerry Mina.

Now, it looks like United will have to pay what Leicester City are demanding for Maguire and forget about Yerry Mina. The other option for United would be to go for Toby Alderweireld. Reports suggest that the Red Devils are also in talks with Bayern Munich for Jerome Boateng.

Rumour probability: 9/10

SPORT are very reliable when it comes to Barcelona news. They were the first break the news about Malcom and Arturo Vidal. This deal looks as good as done as long as United don't make a late bid.

Video

What’s next?

Yerry Mina will travel to England to have his medical at Everton. Should he clear it, he will sign a 5-year deal and join Everton. Rumours state that Barcelona will have a buy-back clause in his contract.