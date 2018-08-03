Manchester United star reportedly wanted by 4 clubs

Will Jose Mourinho allow his player to leave in favour of signing another?

What's the rumour?

Manchester United have been linked to a plethora of players so far in the ongoing summer transfer window, with centre-backs reportedly being Jose Mourinho's top priority. While the likes of Yerry Mina, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire have been linked with the Red Devils, it is clear that United will have to offload a player or two to make room for a new one.

Now, latest reports from The Sun claim that Marcos Rojo could well be on his way out, having found a total of 4 suitors keen on recruiting him. The report claims that Premier League side Everton head the list, but face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Zenit.

In case you didn't know...

Rojo joined United 4 seasons ago, but has failed to permanently break into the first team, often finding himself behind the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in Mourinho's pecking order.

The 28-year-old also missed United's pre-season tour of the United States of America as a result of a knock and has reportedly been told that he's free to leave the club this summer.

The heart of the matter

Proving to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, Rojo could very well be offloaded in the coming days in order to make room for a new centre-back. The Argentine is set to cost any interested club a fee in the ballpark of £20 million.

With Ashley Williams ready to depart Everton on a loan deal to Stoke, manager Marcos Silva is believed to be very keen on signing Rojo. The French duo of Paris Sain-Germain and Marseille have also allegedly registered interest, while Zenit are believed to be keen on taking Rojo to Russia.

Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell his man for the right price as it will free up space for a potentially incoming player, despite the fact that Rojo signed a long-term contract extension just last season.

Video:

Rojo will certainly lend solidity to the backline of whichever club he joins.

Rumour Probability/Rating: 7/10

It is clear that Mourinho is desperate to recruit a quality centre-back ahead of next season. It is also clear that to do so, he will have to get rid of some personnel from that position. Meanwhile, Rojo looks to be on the verge of an exit in order to secure more playing time, and this move could work in favour of all involved parties.

What's next?

With just a week left before the transfer window closes, expect clarity on Rojo's future in the coming days.