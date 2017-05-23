Reports: Bayern Munich ready to pay £50m to sign Arsenal star

The Gunners forward has only a year left on his contract and is yet to sign an extension

Will Alexis Sanchez move to the Bundesliga?

What’s the story?

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez looks set to leave the Emirates this summer with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ready to spend as much as £50m to get their man. The 28-year-old forward has only a year to go on his current contract and is yet to sign a contract extension with the Gunners.

According to a report in Chilean news outlet El Mercurio, his agent Fernando Felicevich is in Munich for talks with the club hierarchy and a deal with the Bavarian giants could also see Alexis’ wages increased. He currently earns £170,000 per week which could increase to £215,000 per week.

The 2016/17 season has been the most productive season of his career having scored 29 goals in all competitions. He could even touch the 30-goal mark if he scores in the final game of the season – the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness also confirmed that the club would not be averse to spending big if required. “If there is a player that we really want, we have to spend more money than we have ever spent,” he explained.

Chile teammate Arturo Vidal also claimed Alexis would be a great signing for the club. “When they ask me, I always say that [Alexis] is the player that has to come to Bayern,” he said. “If Alexis wants to compare himself with others, he has to come where the best are.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Chile international has had an offer on the table from Arsenal since 2016 but has always maintained that he will only discuss a new deal at the end of the season. Both he and German playmaker Mesut Ozil (Arsenal’s two most expensive transfers) have delayed contract talks to see how the season panned out.

However, his departure from the Emirates now looks a distinct possibility after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League. Arsene Wenger’s squad finished fifth in spite of winning seven of their last eight Premier League fixtures.

Both Alexis and Ozil have a year left on their current deals

The heart of the matter

Alexis is a player that thrives on Champions League football and said as much in a recent interview. And he had dropped subtle hints that if the club does not match his ambitions then he would do “what’s best for him and the club”.

“I think that, if a player wants to be at the very top, he needs to win the Champions League and league titles,” he had said. “That’s what makes the great players truly great. Life is short and a footballer’s career is even shorter.”

While Arsenal have tried to secure his long-term future, they will not risk allowing him to play in the final year of his contract and leave for free – especially when such a big offer for a player in the final year of his contract is on the table.

Bayern also need a player like Alexis as Franck Ribery is now 34 years old and will not be able to sustain his form at his peak over a season. His contract at Bayern also runs out in 2018.

Video: Alexis Sanchez’s 50 Premier League goals

Author’s take

Arsenal now find themselves in a similar situation when Robin van Persie was allowed to move to Manchester United when he had a year remaining on his deal. The club cannot afford to keep an unhappy player in the ranks and Alexis is a player who plays with his heart.

Although he will give his 100% on the pitch whenever he plays, it makes no sense to keep a player who does not want to be there. The reality is that Bayern Munich can offer him a lot more success than Arsenal can and the Gunners would rather sell him to a foreign club than allow the likes of Chelsea or Manchester City to swoop in and convince him to stay in the Premier League but play in a different shirt.