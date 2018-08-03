Reports: Bayern Munich superstar offered to Manchester United

Manchester United's hunt for a centre-back continues and if the report from Daily Mail is to be believed, they could yet be rewarded as Bayern Munich have now reportedly offered the Red Devils a chance to sign 29-year-old German international and centre-back Jerome Boateng for £50 million.

Jerome Boateng is one of the several centre-backs that Manchester United are currently linked with. Manchester United had been quite heavily linked with Leicester City's Harry Maguire. However, the Foxes' gaffer Claude Puel has laughed off their interest and United are left with 3 other targets namely Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina.

The report also states that United's head of corporate finance, Matt Judge, has held talks with Yerry Mina, who is on the radar of Everton and Lyon as well. The 25-year-old Colombian who joined Barcelona in January could be available for close to £30 million.

Tottenham Hotspur are holding out for a fee in the ballpark of £75 million for Toby Alderweireld and this has resulted in United cooling their interest in him.

Boateng was growing closer to a move to Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain but talks over a potential deal stalled this week. However, Bayern Munich remain open to selling the German international.

Jerome Boateng endured a terrible World Cup and with him approaching the 30-year-old mark, Bayern would be lucky to get £50 million as the transfer fee.

United continue to look for options with centre-back Marcos Rojo nearing an exit from Old Trafford.

It's neither the most credible source nor the most practical deal out there. Manchester United are likely to rope in Yerry Mina at this point as he affords a much younger option. Boateng's form has been uninspiring as of late and it is difficult to see him being the solution for Manchester United's defensive problems in the upcoming season.

Boateng may yet move and United could yet settle for him. But it does not look like an ideal deal for the Red Devils. Bayern will be happy if they can pocket £50 million from his sale.