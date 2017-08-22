Reports: Bayern Munich enter race to sign Manchester United target

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 22 Aug 2017, 10:52 IST

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have begun their title defense positively, beating Bayer Leverkusen in a 3-1 victory on the opening weekend. Bayern have had an eventful transfer window, having recruited Corentin Tolisso from Lyon and James Rodriguez on a loan spell from Real Madrid.

Reports in The Sun suggest that Carlo Ancelotti's side aren't done yet and have now entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway star Julian Draxler, who is believed to be valued at £36.5 million.

Neymar's high profile arrival at Paris Saint-German has forced Draxler down the pecking order at the club, and also ensured that PSG would have to offload a few players in order to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Unai Emery has allegedly told the 23-year old that he has no future at the Parc des Princes, and could be shown the door in the coming days, with Bayern Munich entering the race after registering interest in the midfielder.

The German is also being targeted by a number of English Premier League sides like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain face an uphill task of having to make up the monetary deficit caused by the purchase of Neymar. The Brazilian cost them a whopping £200 million and could subsequently trigger a series of sales.

According to reports, PSG are also on the verge of completing a deal for Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, who too, will cost them quite a fortune. In light of these developments, the Ligue 1 runners-up will be desperate to offload a player or two this week, despite already having sold Blaise Matuidi to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are on a different kind of mission. Carlo Ancelotti is keen on capitalizing on last season's success and wants to reinforce his side before the tedious fothcoming season.

The departure of Douglas Costa on a loan deal to Juventus has prompted the Bundesliga side to set out on a hunt for an attacking player.

The German giants have supposedly identified their latest target in Draxler, who scored 10 goals in 25 appearances last season, and could launch an official bid in the coming days, despite Draxler's agent claiming that the 23-year old will be staying in Paris.

The midfielder recently led Germany to their Confederations Cup victory and is bound to be high on confidence. Deemed as surplus to requirements in Paris, the former Wolfsburg might just take his versatility to a different club this summer.

With time on his side, Draxler would be a great addition to any side, and it's only a matter of time until the race for the midfielder reaches a climax.

The player himself will be open to a new challenge - either in England or in Germany.