Reports: Bayern Munich identify Sergino Dest alternative - Max Aarons 

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on signing Max Aarons in place of primary target Sergino Dest.

The Bavarians are in need of a new full-back and had been touted as the next destination for Sergino Dest but it appears that the move won't happen.

The 19-year-old is the latest in a long line of prodigiously talented young players to come through the Ajax academy and has prompted a scramble for his signature among Europe's elites.

Apart from Bayern, clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United were also linked with the US international but it appears that Sergino Dest is on his way to Camp Nou and reportedly said goodbye to the Dutch side ahead of his move to Spain.

The Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman is said to be a big fan of the 19-year-old and had previously attempted to work with him when he was coach of the Netherlands national team.

Sergino Dest was eligible to represent the Dutch national team, owing to his mother's heritage but opted to represent America, through his father.

Keoman now has another opportunity to coach Dest and a move to Barcelona is rumoured to be close to completion.

In light of this, Bayern Munich have turned their sights on Max Aarons and would attempt to complete a deal with Norwich in the coming days.

According to Sky Germany, the Bavarians have been monitoring the 20-year-old for a while and are said to be impressed by his versatility and attacking impetus.

Sergino Dest to Barcelona, Max Aarons to Bayern Munich

Sergino Dest has impressed for AFC Ajax

With Sergino Dest seemingly on his way to Barcelona, Bayern Munich need an alternative and it seems like Max Aarons is their go-to option.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Norwich City in 2018 and became a mainstay in the side as the Canaries made a return to the Premier League, making 36 appearances in the Canaries' ill-fated return to the top-flight.

His performance was, however, good enough to win him plaudits and a move to the European champions from the Championship could be on the cards for the England youth international.

Like Sergino Dest, Max Aarons is an attack-minded full-back, although his versatility could see him deployed on either flank of defence.

Bayern Munich have been rejuvenated under the management of Hansi Flick and the addition of Max Aarons could add depth to what is already a frighteningly balanced team.