Reports: Bayern Munich identify Tottenham superstar as their next transfer target

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 448 // 18 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern manager Niko Kovac

What's the rumour?

This is already turning out to be quite a season for Tottenham Hotspur ace Heung-Min Son. The Asian Games Gold Medallist has now been identified by none other than Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as their next transfer target, according to Calcio Mercato.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich have injury concerns as youngster Kingsley Coman was ruled out for the season after undergoing an ankle surgery. Their go-to options on the wing are the ageing duo of Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben.

At their age, Ribery and Robben can't be asked to put in shifts week in and week out. Hence, the time to find a replacement has come.

In addition to that, the current head scouts at Bayern used to formerly represent Bayer Leverkusen, where Son spent 2 seasons before joining Spurs, and are therefore familiar with Son's representatives.

The heart of the matter

Son has been exempted from military duty by South Korea after the forward secured a Gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games. The law states that if an athlete wins any medal at the Olympics or the Gold at Asian Games, he or she will be exempted from serving in the military in South Korea's ongoing disputes with neighbours North Korea.

Bayern Munich are reportedly impressed by Heung Min Son's excellent work rate and intelligent movement on the field and feel that he is the right player to replace the legendary Ribery on the left wing.

Son is a fan favourite at Wembley and has scored 30 goals across 3 seasons for the Lilywhites and does not look like slowing down any time soon.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Calcio Mercato is a rather reliable source for transfer rumours. However, the rumour being true has nothing to do with whether or not the deal will go through. Spurs will have no intentions of selling Son.

Video

What's next?

Heung-Min Son is likely to stay put at Tottenham Hotspur as Daniel Levy is likely to pull out all stops to ensure Bayern won't have it easy. The South Korean is very important to Pochettino's side and selling him would be bad business.