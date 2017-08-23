Reports: Bayern Munich legend set to return from retirement

He has two offers on his table.

Carlo Ancelotti might be surprised

We might not have seen the last of German legend Philipp Lahm as according to Bild (via The Sun), the 33-year-old is currently contemplating a return to Bundesliga with Hamburg. However, it is not just Hamburg who have tabled an offer for Lahm. St. Pauli, a German second-tier outfit, have also contacted Lahm in the hopes of securing his services.

Philipp Lahm announced his retirement earlier this year much to the shock of his fans around the world. The former Bayern Munich captain said that he has taken the decision as he felt that he cannot give his best every day anymore.

He had also added that he is determined to stay out of professional football and that he cannot be tempted back. However, retirement blues seem to have shaken the World Cup winner and he is mulling over various offers which will see him go back on his decision to retire.

St. Pauli have made Lahm an offer for a full season with the option of extending it by one year. Their business manager Andrea Retting has confirmed the fact and said, "I would like to make a big transfer again."

Philipp Lahm is considered as one of the greatest players of his generation. Towards the twilight of his career, the full-back even put several shifts in as a holding midfielder under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Lahm has spent his entire career at Bayern Munich barring a loan spell at Stuttgart back in the year of 2003. A one-team player, Lahm might find it difficult on a personal level to strut his stuff against Bayern Munich. Hamburg and Bayern Munich are rivals in the Bundesliga top-flight.

Though he has not rejected either offer, Lahm might not be willing to join a second tier club.

The 33-year-old has had an illustrious career. He has won 8 Bundesliga titles, 6 German Cups, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. But the greatest triumph of his career came when Germany lifted the World Cup in 2014.

Lahm has had a pass succession rate of above 90% in his last 2 seasons at Bayern Munich. He made 26 appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga in the 2016/17 campaign.

As a football fan, I would love to see Philipp Lahm return to the top flight. The offer from St. Pauli might not excite a player of Lahm's standing given the kind of accolades he has got used to in his career. However, it will be heartbreaking for both him and the Bayern Munich fans when he returns to the Allianz Arena sporting another team's colours.