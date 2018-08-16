Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Bayern Munich plot move for unsettled Premier League Star

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Rumors
645   //    16 Aug 2018, 12:44 IST

Argentina v Croatia - International Friendly
Niko Kovac and Bayern Munchen want a new signing!

What's the story?

The transfer window in Germany is open until August 31 and Bayern Munich still have some unfinished transfer activity.

According to the Mirror, the Bavarian Giants have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, as an immediate replacement for Jerome Boateng, who is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld has been a mainstay of the Spurs defence over the last three years under Mauricio Pochettino. However, during the second half of last season, following his return from a hamstring injury, the Belgian lost his place in the starting XI and grew frustrated at the lack of game time.

Similarly, Alderweireld has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and talks of a new contract have stalled as the centre-back is interested in securing a move away from North London.

The heart of the matter

The 29 year old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before the close of the British transfer window but the move did not materialize as Spurs remained adamant on their £50 million price tag and the Red Devils were not willing to spend more than £40 million for Alderweireld.

On the other hand, Boateng is headed for Paris as the German International has agreed personal terms with the French Champions. However, due to their overspending last summer, Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are proving to be an obstacle for PSG as it has caused a delay in the finalization of Boateng's transfer from Bayern.

Rumour probability/rating: 8/10

Jerome Boateng's destined move for Paris Saint-Germain will leave Bayern Munich shorthanded in the centre-back position. Alderweireld has been identified as the primary target and meeting Spurs' £50 million valuation should not be much of an issue for the German Champions.

However, following his failed move to Man Utd earlier this month, Alderweireld is set to stay at Tottenham and is hoping to win the Premier League title this season.

The 29 year old expressed his delight on social media after Tottenham Hotspur kicked off the new season with a win:

Video

Author's take

With Alderweireld having found the much-needed motivation and hunger, keeping hold of the Belgian could prove to be immense for Spurs as they look to end their trophy drought this campaign.

Having an experienced defender like him in the ranks will add to the squad depth and will enhance Pochettino and Tottenham's chances of collecting silverware at the end of the season.

