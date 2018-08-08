Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Bayern Munich rule out move for Manchester United target

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
News
740   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:32 IST

England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Bayern Munich, according to Goal, have ruled out signing World Cup star and Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic.

Head coach Niko Kovac has told Sport Bild, "There is nothing between FC Bayern and Ante Rebic. He is a strong personality and a great player but [a transfer] makes no sense. It doesn't make sense today, and it won't tomorrow."

Bayern have cleared the way for Manchester United to go for the signature of Rebic.

In case you didn't know...

According to reports, Rebic has been pursued by many clubs in Europe after his outstanding performance for Croatia. Bayern Munich and Manchester United seemed to be front-runners for Rebic.

The heart of the matter

After his exploits at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping Croatia reach the final, Rebic has emerged as one of the top targets for Jose Mourinho. With Martial failing to impress Mourinho last season, the Manchester United manager is certainly looking to bolster his squad before the start of the season.

Rebic himself is flattered by the interest shown by Jose Mourinho. In an interview with Goal, Rebic revealed that he was glad to hear of reported interest from Jose Mourinho, and admitted that there had been "concrete offers" to sign him.

After the signing of Fred, Mourinho is probably also looking to sign Alderweireld and Rebic to complete the transfer business of Manchester United.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Goal is known for accurate predictions and hence this report might soon prove to be true. With Bayern Munich out of the race, Manchester United are probably the only big team interested in signing the star Croatian winger before the Premier League transfer window shuts close.

What next?

Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Rebic but it remains to be seen if they can wrap up the deal before Thursday's deadline.

Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
