Reports: Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland tops Manchester United's centre-forward wish list

Manchester United have placed Erling Haaland on top of their centre-forward wishlist, as per reports in England. This remains to be the case despite the arrival of free agent Edinson Cavani on the final day of the transfer window.

The Red Devils were keen on signing the Norwegian star prior to his move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg, but failed to seal his signature. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly contacted his compatriot Haaland personally over a potential move.

Haaland has been in fine form since his breakout campaign in Austria, scoring more goals than anyone bar Robert Lewandowski in the UEFA Champions League since his debut. There's been no looking back for the striker, who is being courted by several of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid.

Haaland still remains a priority for Manchester United

Haaland in action for Dortmund

As per Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United still consider Haaland as a priority for the centre-forward position. They are said to be interested in finding a long-term solution for that area of the pitch.

Edinson Cavani was signed on an initial one-year deal with an option for another year, which a further reiteration of the short-term nature of this deal. The Uruguayan arrived at the club on deadline day with just hours left in the transfer window.

The report states that despite Cavani impressing those at Old Trafford in his first week, the Norwegian manager still has 'designs' of long term plans at centre-forward.

The club was in talks for Haaland last summer but did not come to an agreement with his agent, Mino Raiola, who reportedly was insistent on a release clause being inserted into his contract. Dortmund, however, were said to be alright with the idea of one.

They are rumoured to have accepted a €75m release clause for the Manchester United target which is activated in the summer of 2022 and Haaland could be allowed to leave if a potential suitor matches that valuation. In fact, a move could also be possible earlier than 2022 for a higher price should the 20-year-old want to move, as per the report.

18 - Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020. Sensation. pic.twitter.com/9EvcOqKZLy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2020

It remains to be seen how talks would progress between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund after the saga surrounding Jadon Sancho in the summer.

The Red Devils were said to have made the Englishman their number one target for the summer, but Dortmund did not budge on their staggering £120m valuation of the winger.

