Reports: Borussia Dortmund want another England wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund want to team Phil Foden with his friend, Jadon Sancho

What's the rumour?

Borussia Dortmund is going through a real revolution under Lucien Favre. After a real disaster last season, Favre came to Dortmund this summer. The Swiss manager is obviously the perfect choice for the Bundesliga giants. They play very well and Favre has a tendency to work with young players.

According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund are looking to sign Manchester City wonder kid, Phil Foden. RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Foden is 18 years old and he has been at Manchester City since the age of 6. A bright future is ahead of Foden because he is considered as one of the hottest prospects in England.

He plays in the midfield and has all the necessary imagination, vision and eager footwork to operate in small spaces.

The heart of the matter

This summer, Borussia Dortmund bought Jadon Sancho from Manchester City for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million. This was a real bargain because Sancho is taking Borussia Dortmund by storm right now. He already has 6 assists and 1 goal in 7 appearances (only one being a start) in Bundesliga this season.

Because of this good games in the black and yellow shirt, Sancho has earned his first call-up for England national team. After they have seen what Sancho is capable of, Borussia Dortmund want to add another exceptional England talent to their squad. Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho are very good friends because they were playing together for Manchester City's academy levels.

Currently, Foden's contract expires in the summer of 2020 and he is expected to sign a new contract with the club. However, the Bundesliga giants know that they can offer him much more playing opportunities and that's why they are so interested in signing him.

Rumour rating: 4/10

While Dortmund indeed is a club which likes to work with youngsters, Foden is a favourite of sorts of Guardiola and the Spaniard would not like to lose out on another youngster. Furthermore, Foden is considered to be in line to succeed David Silva at the Etihad due to the similarities in the playing styles of both the players.

With Silva's age a factor, and his contract expiring at the end of next season, Pep might be reluctant to tie down Foden to a long-term contract.

What's next?

Foden hasn’t got a lot of playing time despite Kevin De Bruyne being injured so you cannot be sure of his chances with the Cityzens now. If City truly rate him they need to make a pathway for him next season. Maybe a loan to Dortmund in January would be the best thing for him. On the other side, it's hard to believe that Dortmund would accept that sort of deal.