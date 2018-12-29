Reports: Chelsea agree £45m deal to sign Dortmund star

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 850 // 29 Dec 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

In an explosive report by German outlet Bild, it has been claimed that Chelsea have agreed a deal worth £45 million with Borussia Dortmund for Christian Pulisic.

According to the outlet, both the clubs have clinched a deal that will see the 20-year-old join Chelsea at the end of the season.

In case you didn't know...

Christian Pulisic has been hunted by several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, but Chelsea seem to have beaten their rivals to the American's signature.

He has fallen down the pecking order under Lucien Favre following the emergence of England international Jadon Sancho. If the move materialises, Pulisic would by far be the most expensive American player.

The heart of the matter...

The Blues have long been embroiled in Eden Hazard's transfer saga, with the Belgian's heart set on a move to his 'dream club' Real Madrid. It is believed that Pulisic's arrival would further help Chelsea in holding on to Hazard, who only has 18 months left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Besides, he could act as a perfect replacement for wingers like Pedro and Willian, who have shown signs of age catching up with them. For a talent like Christian Pulisic, Premier League would provide the golden opportunity to show his mettle.

Chelsea are undeniably one of the European top dogs and this transfer could be a huge boost for their future endeavours.

Rumour rating: 8/10

Bild is a very reliable source for German news and rumours. Moreover, Chelsea's desire in securing Pulisic's services is well-documented.

Video

What's next?

At the halfway stage in the Premier League, Chelsea sit 4th on the table and are set to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Advertisement