Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea agree world-record fee for Atheltic Bilbao goalkeeper

Manav Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.90K   //    08 Aug 2018, 03:26 IST

Enter captio
Chelsea
have
agreed on a world-record fee for 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga according to various reports.

What's the story?

Chelsea have agreed to pay a world record £71 million fee to replace Thibaut Courtois with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to several reports.

With Courtois trying to force a move to Real Madrid by going AWOL, Chelsea have taken drastic action by paying Kepa’s Athletic Bilbao buy-out clause ahead of Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Thibaut Courtois, who was on an extended holiday after his exploits at the 2018 World Cup where Belgium finished third, failed to report to training when he was due on Monday.

The Belgian has been linked to a transfer to European giants Real Madrid in a £35 million move and has expressed his intentions to return to Madrid where he spent three years at Athletico Madrid in the past. He is on the last year of his contract and has rejected talks to extend his stay at the London club.

Chelsea have been linked with various goalkeepers this season with Jordan Pickford and Jan Oblak being the notable names. They signed veteran Robert Green on a free transfer for a one-year deal to be their third-choice option.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are without a competitive first-choice goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois expressed his interests to move to Real Madrid and failed to resume training as scheduled.

They signed 38-year-old Robert Green on a free transfer who used to play for England in his prime but the veteran cannot be expected to perform at the highest level week-in-week-out. This alarming situation required the London club to act quickly with the transfer deadline on Thursday and coach Sarri has chosen 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to lead the line at the back. Chelsea are ready to activate his release clause of £71 million and make him the world's most expensive goalkeeper just a few weeks after Liverpool signed Brazilian goalkeeper Allison for £65 million.

Chelsea are actively pursuing a move for a midfielder in the market and Courtois' move to Real Madrid could pave the way for a season-long loan deal of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian has expressed his desire for more playing time and will be permitted to leave the club for this season.

Rumour rating\possibility: 9\10

Chelsea have activated the release clause and agreed to the deal for the young Spanish goalkeeper who will be the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

This will set the tone for Thibaut Courtois's anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Video:


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Athletic Bilbao Football Thibaut Courtois Kepa Arrizabalaga Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Leisure Reading
Manav Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Chelsea to accomplish a world-record signing
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to make stunning move for €100M goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea may sign a Goalkeeper to replace Thibaut...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to pay a record-breaking fee for La Liga...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea target Stoke goalkeeper as Courtois set...
RELATED STORY
3 goalkeepers who can break Alisson's world record fee
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players who will probably leave this transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real...
RELATED STORY
4 Cheaper alternatives to Jan Oblak for replacing...
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us