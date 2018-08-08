Reports: Chelsea agree world-record fee for Atheltic Bilbao goalkeeper

Chelsea have agreed on a world-record fee for 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga according to various reports.

What's the story?

Chelsea have agreed to pay a world record £71 million fee to replace Thibaut Courtois with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to several reports.

With Courtois trying to force a move to Real Madrid by going AWOL, Chelsea have taken drastic action by paying Kepa’s Athletic Bilbao buy-out clause ahead of Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Thibaut Courtois, who was on an extended holiday after his exploits at the 2018 World Cup where Belgium finished third, failed to report to training when he was due on Monday.

The Belgian has been linked to a transfer to European giants Real Madrid in a £35 million move and has expressed his intentions to return to Madrid where he spent three years at Athletico Madrid in the past. He is on the last year of his contract and has rejected talks to extend his stay at the London club.

Chelsea have been linked with various goalkeepers this season with Jordan Pickford and Jan Oblak being the notable names. They signed veteran Robert Green on a free transfer for a one-year deal to be their third-choice option.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are without a competitive first-choice goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois expressed his interests to move to Real Madrid and failed to resume training as scheduled.

They signed 38-year-old Robert Green on a free transfer who used to play for England in his prime but the veteran cannot be expected to perform at the highest level week-in-week-out. This alarming situation required the London club to act quickly with the transfer deadline on Thursday and coach Sarri has chosen 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to lead the line at the back. Chelsea are ready to activate his release clause of £71 million and make him the world's most expensive goalkeeper just a few weeks after Liverpool signed Brazilian goalkeeper Allison for £65 million.

Chelsea are actively pursuing a move for a midfielder in the market and Courtois' move to Real Madrid could pave the way for a season-long loan deal of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian has expressed his desire for more playing time and will be permitted to leave the club for this season.

Rumour rating\possibility: 9\10

Chelsea have activated the release clause and agreed to the deal for the young Spanish goalkeeper who will be the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

This will set the tone for Thibaut Courtois's anticipated move to Real Madrid.

