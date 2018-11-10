×
Reports: Chelsea and AC Milan on alert as Barcelona star tempted to leave in January

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.67K   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:26 IST

Ernesto Valverde has not been including Denis Suarez in his plans.
Ernesto Valverde has not been including Denis Suarez in his plans.

What's the story?

According to the trusted Spanish outlet, Marca (via CalcioMercato), Denis Suarez might be parting ways with FC Barcelona as he has been struggling to get the amount of playing time that he deserves at the Camp Nou.

The Spaniard has only made one appearance for the Catalan club, this season. It is certain that Ernesto Valverde does not rank him in his plans and the midfielder would look elsewhere to get more playing minutes.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old rejoined FC Barcelona as they exercised the buy-back clause in his contract with Villareal in 2016.

The attacking midfielder has been a part of Barcelona's lineup from the past two seasons intermittently. However, the increased squad depth of the club has played a major hand in sidelining him this term.

Things are getting worse as he was not called up for the Inter clash as even Carles Alena, from Barcelona B, gained a spot.

The heart of the matter

The midfielder would be willing to leave the club in January in order to get more playing minutes elsewhere.

He'll be following the path of his former teammate, Paco Alcacer, who moved to Bundesliga and has been in top form ever since.

The report suggests that AC Milan would be targetting the midfielder and they'll be facing a tough battle from Maurizio Sarri who is known to be an admirer of the Spaniard. Sarri tried to sign him for Napoli, on several occasions and would be willing to lure him to the Stamford Bridge.

Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

Marca is one of the most trusted sources in Spanish football. It is almost certain that the Spaniard would be willing to leave the Camp Nou in January in search of more playing time.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will choose to offload the midfielder or if they'll be sending him out on loan as they did with Alcacer.

Video

What's next?

It remains to see which of the above-mentioned clubs makes a move for the Spaniard. Only the January transfer window would uncover the next stop of Denis Suarez's journey.

