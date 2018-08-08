Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea star set for Serie A move

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.85K   //    08 Aug 2018, 16:40 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Maurizio Sarri

What's the rumour?

Tiemoue Bakayoko is in talks with Serie A giants AC Milan over the possibility of a loan move, according to The Sun. The French midfielder who joined Chelsea only last summer has failed to live up to expectations and is now looking forward to moving out of Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea on a deal worth £40 million amid huge fanfare. However, he struggled to hold down a starting spot at the club and was even forced to warm the bench for a long time.

The heart of the matter

Tiemoue Bakayoko could not settle down at Chelsea and this allegedly happened because of the fact that he missed out on the entirety of the pre-season training due to a knee surgery.

Bakayoko, however, put his foot down and has been giving it his best in an attempt to impress the new boss Maurizio Sarri. But now it looks like Bakayoko has failed to do just that and believes that he won't be a part of Maurizio Sarri's plans.

The arrival of 'pass master' Jorginho from Napoli has further complicated Tiemoue Bakayoko's situation.

As per the report, Chelsea have given the former AS Monaco star permission to hold talks with AC Milan in order to secure a loan move.

Since it is a loan deal, there is every chance that the Blues believe that Bakayoko can flourish into a formidable player in the future who can be a regular feature for Sarri's side by the time he crosses the age of 25.

Bakayoko was not even named on the bench for Chelsea's FA Community Shield matchup against Manchester City.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

This is a deal that could very well happen over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Video


What's next?

This looks like a very good idea right now. Bakayoko needs to improve and AC Milan is a club where he will get ample game time to do just that. Chelsea don't need him right now and AC Milan do. And a loan move works out in everyone's favour.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AC Milan Football Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal  proposed...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar wants to leave for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to make late move for Serie A star
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan set to offer Premier League winning...
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us