Reports: Chelsea star set for Serie A move

What's the rumour?

Tiemoue Bakayoko is in talks with Serie A giants AC Milan over the possibility of a loan move, according to The Sun. The French midfielder who joined Chelsea only last summer has failed to live up to expectations and is now looking forward to moving out of Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea on a deal worth £40 million amid huge fanfare. However, he struggled to hold down a starting spot at the club and was even forced to warm the bench for a long time.

The heart of the matter

Tiemoue Bakayoko could not settle down at Chelsea and this allegedly happened because of the fact that he missed out on the entirety of the pre-season training due to a knee surgery.

Bakayoko, however, put his foot down and has been giving it his best in an attempt to impress the new boss Maurizio Sarri. But now it looks like Bakayoko has failed to do just that and believes that he won't be a part of Maurizio Sarri's plans.

The arrival of 'pass master' Jorginho from Napoli has further complicated Tiemoue Bakayoko's situation.

As per the report, Chelsea have given the former AS Monaco star permission to hold talks with AC Milan in order to secure a loan move.

Since it is a loan deal, there is every chance that the Blues believe that Bakayoko can flourish into a formidable player in the future who can be a regular feature for Sarri's side by the time he crosses the age of 25.

Bakayoko was not even named on the bench for Chelsea's FA Community Shield matchup against Manchester City.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

This is a deal that could very well happen over the course of the next couple of weeks.

What's next?

This looks like a very good idea right now. Bakayoko needs to improve and AC Milan is a club where he will get ample game time to do just that. Chelsea don't need him right now and AC Milan do. And a loan move works out in everyone's favour.