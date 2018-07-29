Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.17K   //    29 Jul 2018, 16:14 IST

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Will Sarri sell him?

What's the rumour?

AC Milan are sticking to their guns and hoping to sign some top talent this summer to get at least a whiff of their glorious past. As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Gennaro Gattuso wants reinforcements in midfield and hence the club wants to put Bakayoko out of his Premier League misery by throwing him a rope.

In case you didn't know...

Tiemoue Bakayoko showed up at Chelsea amidst huge fanfare. The fans hoped that he will be an upgrade on Nemanja Matic who departed to Manchester United but Bakayoko had a horror debut season at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan, who won an appeal to stay in the UEFA Europa League, are looking to bolster their squad.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Tiemoue Bakayoko is being considered alongside Diadie Samassekou of Red Bull Salzburg. The latter is expected to lead the charge in midfield for Il Rossoneri.

Chelsea paid £40 million last summer to secure Tiemoue Bakayoko's services from AS Monaco. The midfielder had a stellar campaign in France and was one of Monaco's star performers as they went about slaying the big ones in Europe and lifted the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Bakayoko has failed to light up Stamford Bridge with the fans jeering him on occasion for putting in miserable performances one after the other. As a result, he struggled to make it to the starting XI for the majority of the season.

This summer, Chelsea have gone on to buy Jorginho and this has now further reduced Bakayoko's chances of making it back to the starting lineup.

Maurizio Sarri wants to bring some reinforcements before the transfer window closes and he might just use Bakayoko's sale as an opportunity to generate funds.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Gianluca Di Marzio is a pretty solid source for Italian transfer rumours and given the circumstances at Stamford Bridge, this looks like a deal that might materialize in the next couple of weeks.

Video


What's next?

With the arrival of Jorginho and with Drinkwater, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Kante and Barkley, all contesting for midfield positions, Chelsea could very well offload Bakayoko. But ideally, the player would want to stay and prove his mettle at Stamford Bridge.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AC Milan Football EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar wants to leave for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal  proposed...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us